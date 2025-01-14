Advertisement
Looking For Love This Month? What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know
As Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and harmony enters dreamy and compassionate Pisces on January 3, 2025, a wave of romantic energy comes crashing in.
For some, the waves are welcomed. Many may want to dive deeper into their connections. But for others, it can be jarring and feel like you’re drowning in all the feels without a life jacket to keep you afloat.
Pisces is associated with the twelfth house, the domain of the unconscious mind, where hidden truths and the secrets we conceal from our waking selves reside. It's in the domain of Pisces that lots of healing can take place—if we're willing to confront the fears and triggers that need healing in the first place. Pisces is also linked to Neptune, the planet of romance, artist,y and music, but with it also comes confusion and delusion.
As we navigate Venus in this sensitive sign, here's what your zodiac sign needs to know.
Aries
Strolling down memory lane, Aries? Of all the zodiac signs, you’ll be feeling more introspective and sentimental than usual. Past relationships or hidden emotions might resurface, giving you a choice to confront those uncomfortable feelings head-on or run full force in the opposite direction to numb the pain.
Now is a great time to find a therapist or guide to help you navigate the journey of healing and growth.
Singles
Reflect on what you truly want in a partner by first dissecting what hasn’t worked for you previously. With every heartbreak and disappointment, there is a lesson to help you gain the clarity needed to find lasting love.
Couples
Focus on emotional intimacy. Open up about your dreams and fears to strengthen and deepen your bond. You may want someone to match your freak, but it’s just as important that they also match your frequency, so don’t be afraid to hold back.
Taurus
Venus in Pisces highlights your social life, Taurus. To truly take advantage of this transit, you will need to get dressed and leave your house.
I know this isn’t what I’d want to hear either, especially after a long and potentially frustrating holiday season, but it’s what’s going to help you meet the people most aligned with you and your energy. Who knows, after this transit, you might find your soul family who shares your homebody spirit just as much!
Singles
Attend social gatherings or join creative communities or hobby leagues. If you are looking for love, or want love to find you, you’ll increase your chances by showing off how fabulous you are, so don’t hide!
Couples
For an added dose of romance, engage in joint activities, as your connection will deepen through collaboration. Think sensual activities like dancing, cooking, painting, or songwriting. Anything that engages your five senses will help strengthen your bond and intensify passion.
Gemini
Your romantic energy shifts toward long-term goals and aspirations, Gemini, which means any situationships you could be in from the fall will either be getting the cut and hard boot to the curb—or hard launching to the public as you begin your social media press release as a couple.
Having the talk is crucial so that you can cut your losses or incorporate your new beau into each other’s lives.
Singles
A chance encounter in your career field or a professional setting could lead to a meaningful connection. While a cheeky smile and some flirtatious eye contact can go a long way, remember that it might take up to eight glances for them to actually make a move, so be patient but learn when to move on. You’ll have plenty of options, so don’t worry about any FOMO or missed connections.
Couples
Discuss your shared dreams and future plans with your partner. Aligning your visions strengthens your partnership, enabling a long, satisfying relationship that can withstand the trials, tribulations, and tests of time.
While you may be tempted to vocalize your love story for all to see, remember that all these eyeballs can also give evil-eye. To protect yourself, be discerning about what to post or get ready to block some naysayers.
Cancer
Are you in a love slump, Cancer? The holiday season has not been kind to the lovergirls/loverboys of the zodiac. In the current state of dating apps and hook-up culture, it’s difficult to find lasting love, let alone matches that actually meet up for dates.
But finally, there’s good news as Venus enters Pisces, fueling your wanderlust and spiritual curiosity, encouraging romantic adventures and soulful connections.
Singles
A spiritual or cultural experience may lead to a meet-cute that feels fated. Be open to new perspectives, philosophies, and ways of thinking because your special someone might not be like anyone you’ve ever dated before. Dating outside your type is likely to throw that playbook out the window to increase your chances of true connection.
Couples
Plan a getaway abroad or explore a shared passion that allows you to nestle in conversations that provoke philosophical inquiry. Being able to truly understand where your partner comes from and for them to truly understand where you come from will only strengthen your bond and deepen the connection and love you share.
Leo
When Venus enters Pisces, Leo, passion and intensity characterize this period as you explore deeper emotional and physical bonds through sensual and sexual experiences.
Your desire to fully merge with someone will be cumbersome at times, making you feel like a teenager again. The good news is that you’re more likely to find someone who connects with you on a spiritual level if you haven’t found them already.
Singles
Allow vulnerability to guide your connections as this is not the time to hold your secrets close to your chest. Allowing people to get to know you is the only way to know if someone likes you genuinely. If you’re chronically single, look out for someone intriguing who could enter your life unexpectedly.
Couples
Rekindle intimacy by sharing your hidden desires and emotions as honesty brings you and your partner closer together. The constant desire to merge with your partner is highly likely at this time, so make sure you come up to breathe every now and again to water your plants and let your family and friends know that you’re alive.
Virgo
Venus in Pisces activates your partnership sector, emphasizing relationships, give-take, and mutual support. Just like Santa, Virgo, you’re going to want to be making a list and checking it twice, because a relationship audit is happening whether you like it or not.
Use this time to figure out who makes the cut according to your standards and whose getting benched or kicked out of the game entirely.
Singles
Get your date night fits ready and your affairs in order, Virgo! You are in your prime time to meet someone special for whom you truly click. Focus on people who value harmony, emotional depth and aren’t afraid of hard work when the going gets tough. Permission to be brutal as you’ll have many suitors lined up to date you.
Couples
Strengthen your bond through acts of kindness and thoughtful gestures, something that comes easy since your sign rules the house of service. But of all the love languages, pay special attention to ways in which you can spend quality time during this transit as it will be the most beneficial.
Libra
Your focus turns to emotional wellness and daily routines, Libra, creating opportunities for love in the mundanity of life’s errands and delicious details.
While your wallet recuperates and you mend the many holes in your pockets, focus on dates that incorporate your paramours into lowkey dates like coupled workout classes or going grocery shopping. Expect sparks to fly in the produce aisle or between sets of heavy lifting.
Singles
You might meet someone while volunteering or in your everyday routine so make sure you look extra cute and on point whenever you leave the house. If you are feeling burnt out from the holidays, focus on self-care, prioritize what makes you feel good and be kind to yourself.
Couples
Support each other in building healthier habits together like taking a workout class, getting in 10,000 steps on romantic strolls, or trying a new meal plan. Remember that small acts of love can create lasting harmony as grand gestures are not sustainable, if your goal is to sustain a long-term relationship.
Scorpio
Passionate romance and creativity take center stage for you when Venus enters Pisces, Scorpio. This transit inspires deep emotional and artistic expression, which could mean a passion-project sparks passion in the love and lust department.
Consider any creative blocks completely dissolved as inspiration will be knocking on your door nonstop.
Singles
A personal creative pursuit could connect you with someone who shares your passions allowing your authentic self to shine for the first time in a long time. Don’t be afraid to say the weird thing, as the weird thing is what this person will find the most attractive.
Couples
Reignite the spark with your partner with playful and romantic gestures, the dreamier the better! Take a page from your sister-sign Taurus and share in creative activities to deepen your connection and engage the senses for a true mind-body-soul merging.
Sagittarius
Venus entering Pisces brings warmth to your home life and emotional foundations, Sagittarius. Nurture your relationships with care and consideration and treat your loved ones to a belated holiday soiree.
If your home can afford it, cast a wide net, reconnecting with people whose energy you vibe with the most. Who knows where the night may lead.
Singles
You may meet someone through family connections or a cozy setting, but to meet the right person prioritize emotional security, availability, and intelligence. While your instinct might be to indulge in the Sag mantra of “catch flights, not feelings,” there’s no escaping this Venusian influence. Don’t fight it, ignite it.
Couples
This is a green light to romanticize your life and furnish your home into a love centered environment. We’re talking tall candlescapes with flowers and good tableware. Just because it’s a low-key date night does not mean you can skimp on the romance. It’s these quiet moments that will enhance your relationship during this cold winter month.
Capricorn
Venus in Pisces is so powerful that even the most skeptic of Capricorns will believe in the concept of love and partnership during this transit.
Open and honest communication is the key to unlocking those feelings as Venus in Pisces inspires heartfelt conversations and shared understanding.
Singles
Someone intriguing may enter your life through a mutual interest or thoughtful exchange. It’s important to remain open to the possibility that love will find you despite what previous relationships or experiences have told you. Engaging with interest or hobby driven communities will be the best way to up your chances of finding someone special.
Couples
This is not the time to sweep your feelings under the rug! Share your feelings openly even if it’s cringe—because deep, meaningful conversations are what will strengthen your bond with your partner, while forcing them down will only lead to misunderstandings, arguments, and feelings of neglect on both sides.
Aquarius
Venus in Pisces highlights your values and self-worth, Aquarius, encouraging you to attract love that aligns with your heart. Before you can soak in the good feelings, you have to first understand the things most important to you and how they inform the type of partner you wish to call in.
Once you know yourself and what compliments you best, it’ll be impossible to miss the opportunity when it walks into your life.
Singles
Focus on self-love and building confidence as you will draw someone who mirrors your sense of worth. If your confidence is in hell like your standards, you’ll attract people who reflect the same sentiment. Remember, like attracts like, and we are predisposed to go after what we feel we are deserving. Chances are you deserve a whole lot more than what you’re giving yourself, Aquarius.
Couples
Time to put on your planning hat and discuss shared priorities and financial goals with your loved one. While this might not be the most romantic of conversations to have, it is crucial since aligning values creates harmony in your partnership for the long run. Sorry you have to adult during this time, but it’s worth saving any heartache and headaches later down the line.
Pisces
With Venus in your sign, Pisces, you have the home-field advantage. You're radiating charm and magnetism, making this a magical time for love, whether you're single or taken.
On a separate note, if you’ve been wanting a drastic makeover or to start a new skincare regimen, consider this your green light to go for it since Venus also rules beauty and aesthetics.
Singles
Embrace your natural allure—because you have plenty of it. Love may find you when you least expect it and suitors could be professing their love for you left and right. Prepare to be spoiled, but pay attention to the ones who come correct and the ones who don’t deserve your time.
Couples
Bask in the dreamy energy of this transit by planning romantic dates or new ways to explore and connect with your partner emotionally. Out of ideas? Lean into the classic date models like a candlelit dinner or a swoon-worthy picnic in the park followed by slow dancing to your favorite love songs. The more schmaltz, the better!
The takeaway
This Venus in Pisces transit encourages all of us to embrace vulnerability, prioritize compassion, and let our intuition guide us toward meaningful and healing connections. The trick is to not brace yourself for the incoming waves, but to relax and stay open, letting the current take you where you need to go on your healing path.
If you’re really resistant to finding love externally, you can always turn that love inward to your inner children, as we could always use more self love and consideration.
This Venus transit lasts until February 4, 2025, so use the time wisely.
