Pisces is associated with the twelfth house, the domain of the unconscious mind, where hidden truths and the secrets we conceal from our waking selves reside. It's in the domain of Pisces that lots of healing can take place—if we're willing to confront the fears and triggers that need healing in the first place. Pisces is also linked to Neptune, the planet of romance, artist,y and music, but with it also comes confusion and delusion.