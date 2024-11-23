Advertisement
What All 12 Zodiac Signs Should Bring To Thanksgiving Dinner This Year
There's no shortage of options to bring to the Thanksgiving dinner table, whether you're going for an appetizer, a side, or even a dessert. But if you're not sure what to make this year, you might take some inspiration from your zodiac sign.
Here's the best dish for each sign to bring to Thanksgiving this year, from Aries to Pisces.
Aries: Carrots & candied yams
With your vibrant personality, Aries, what better dish to showcase your spirit with the bright colors of carrots and candied yams? As astrology expert Astrid Bly tells mindbodygreen, these stand-out dishes bring warmth and energy to the holiday spread, aligning perfectly with your fiery personality.
Taurus: Green bean casserole
As one of the most grounded and reliable signs, Taurus, Bly says a green bean casserole is the perfect dish for you to bring to the table. "It's a Thanksgiving staple that remains a beloved tradition—just like your dependable yet distinctive nature," she adds.
Gemini: Biscuits
If you're surprised to see boring old biscuits as your pick, Gemini, don't forget you can dress them up and make them even more exciting (and tasty). As Bly explains, your duality is evident in the tough choice between biscuits with gravy or honey butter—so maybe bring enough for everyone to have two.
Cancer: Gravy
If Gemini is bringing the biscuits, it's up to you to bring the gravy, Cancer. As Bly explains, you’re the heart of every spread, much like the homemade gravy that ties the whole meal together. "Whether poured over turkey, potatoes, or stuffing, your presence unites the flavors—and the family," Bly says.
Leo: The turkey
Are you really surprised that it's your job to tend to the turkey, Leo? With your flair for the spotlight, you're already the centerpiece of every meal, so your dish might as well follow suit. As Bly notes, "All eyes are on this iconic dish, and much like you, it commands attention and admiration with its golden, delicious presence."
Virgo: Mashed potatoes
Beloved by all, you’re perfectly represented by mashed potatoes, Virgo—whether they’re creamy or chunky, whipped or baked, and cheesy or not. As Bly explains, mashed potatoes are a must-have at every table because they’re reliable and comforting and always leave people coming back for more—just like you!
Libra: Dessert
As a lover of harmony and balance, Libra, Bly says you always bring the perfect ending to the meal—with a delightful dessert! And with your flair for beauty, it's sure to be a stunner, too. "Whether it's a pie or cookies, you ensure the feast concludes on a sweet and stylish note," Bly adds.
Scorpio: Cranberry sauce
Someone's gotta bring the cranberry sauce, Scorpio, and with your intensity and zest for life, Bly says they align well with those bold flavors. "This tangy, vibrant side dish adds a spark to every plate," Bly says, adding, "It’s the perfect dish for you to bring as you energize any gathering you join."
Sagittarius: Mac and cheese
Always a crowd-pleaser and always adventurous, Sagittarius, you embody the ultimate mac and cheese energy. As Bly explains, not only is it a beloved comfort food, but it has endless possibilities for creative twists. "Blending tradition with your own personal flare, you have the opportunity to add a special touch," she explains.
Capricorn: Stuffing
What's a Thanksgiving dinner without some savory stuffing? As Bly explains, Capricorn, you embody the essence of tradition, much like a good, classic stuffing. "While you might experiment, you always return to what’s traditional, providing the foundation of every great Thanksgiving," she adds.
Aquarius: Corn pudding
Corn is a staple for any Thanksgiving meal, but with your unique essence, Aquarius, you can opt for the unconventional yet delightful corn pudding. As Bly tells mindbodygreen, "By adding a twist to the standard corn dish, you surprise the table with your originality and creativity."
Pisces: Sweet potato casserole
Who better to dish up a sweet potato casserole than you, Pisces? As Bly explains, this dish is just as nurturing as you are, making it the perfect choice to bring this year. "Its rich, comforting sweetness topped with a nutty crunch mirrors your ability to bring joy and comfort to everyone around you," Bly says.
The takeaway
While we all look forward to our Thanksgiving plates, it's time to start prepping our grocery lists and getting all our ingredients in order. Whether you opt for your zodiac sign's chosen dish, or something else all together, we're wishing you a very happy (and yummy) Thanksgiving.
