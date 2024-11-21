Skip to Content
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are Running A Thanksgiving 5K? Odds Are These 3 Will Be

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
November 21, 2024
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by PUMA / Contributor
November 21, 2024

When it comes to celebrating holidays, all 12 zodiac signs have their own unique approach. Some are all about sharing laughs with friends and family, others are only interested in the food—and of course, there are those who are most excited about the holiday 5K.

Of course, we're not guaranteeing the following three signs will be running a Turkey Trot this year, but in terms of the quintessential qualities of the signs, these three are the most likely.

And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Mars sign, with Mars influencing our motivation and energy.

1.

Aries

Is anyone really surprised to see Aries at the top of this list? They're easily the most athletic sign of the zodiac, with enough energy and drive to hop out of bed Thanksgiving morning, run a few miles, and barely break a sweat.

They are ruled by Mars, the planet of action and war, after all. These fiery folks are also known to be impulsive and even sometimes aggressive, so perhaps it's for the best that they blow off some steam before their family gatherings.

2.

Virgo

Virgo is the second most likely sign to run a Thanksgiving race this year, but for different reasons than Aries. Where Aries is simply athletic and full of energy, Virgo is a health-conscious perfectionist. They're obsessed with not just setting but reaching‚ their goals—so crushing a Thanksgiving 5K is right up their alley.

They're determined to beat their own personal best time, not to mention they probably encouraged all their friends and family to run the race too. Virgo's do love to bring out the best in others, after all.

3.

Capricorn

And finally, we have none other than Capricorn as the third most likely sign to run a 5K on Thanksgiving. Where Aries is known to be a star athlete, for instance, Capricorn is known to be the hardest-working and most diligent sign of them all.

So it's all too fitting that they don't take breaks from pushing themselves—even on a holiday. Indeed, if they're going to spend the day lounging around with family and friends eating turkey and pie, you can bet they'll get their workout in first. And with their strong ability to overcome obstacles, they might just place in their age group!

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying Aries, Virgo, and Cap are bound to run a Turkey Trot this year—or that the other zodiac signs won't—just that those three are the most likely. Between their athleticism, health-mindedness, and diligence, respectively, running a 5K on a holiday just makes sense.

