Scorpios are known to be intense, so if you're shopping for one, think about where their intensity in life shows up. Do they throw down at the gym? Get them a new gym bag and load it up with new gear. Are they more intense about their interests? Get them a book to deep dive on their favorite topic. (Scorpios are excellent researchers, after all.) If your Scorpio has a witchy streak, which isn't uncommon, they may even like a spiritual "starter pack" with tarot cards, crystals, and the like.