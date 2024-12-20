Advertisement
What To Get Everyone On Your List This Year, Depending On Their Zodiac Sign
It's the most wonderful time of the year—and that means there are gifts to give! We're rapidly approaching shopping and shipping deadlines, but have no fear, there's still time. And if you need some inspiration as far as what to get, why not take a cue from their zodiac sign?
Aries
The Aries people in your life are probably energetic, athletic, and maybe even a bit reckless. This year, give them a gift that matches that energy, whether it's a 5-class pass to their favorite fitness studio, a gift card to an ax throwing bar, or even some swanky new workout equipment. In any case, they'll be happy to get their blood pumping!
Taurus
Taurus folks tend to be pretty straightforward; They're grounded and patient but also have a luxury-loving streak, thanks to their Venusian ruler. As such, try to find gifts that strike a balance between practical and bougie, like a super soft throw blanket, a new houseplant in a gorgeous planter, or a gift certificate to the nicest restaurant in town.
Gemini
If you've met a Gemini, you know these gregarious folks love to learn new things, socialize, and expand their minds. They're the perfect person to give an "intellectual" gift, such as a couple of passes to a new museum exhibit near you. They'd also be thrilled with something simple like a book on a topic that interests them or even a gift card for a course or master class.
Cancer
If you really want to wow a Cancer this holiday season, get them a gift that tugs on their heartstrings. These folks are sentimental and have great memories, so find a way to bring those things together. You might make them a scrapbook of all your favorite memories, get them a customized blanket or pillow, or make something yourself! These softies definitely won't turn their noses up at a thoughtful, handmade gift.
Leo
If there's anything Leo really appreciates, it's recognition. This holiday season, give them a gift that says, "You're truly the best." Including a card with plenty of words of affirmation, for instance, would go a long way. In terms of gifts, Leos love to brag that they are, in fact, Leos, so getting them something with the Leo symbol would be on brand. Anything else that has regal flair, whether clothes, accessories, or self care products, would also be fitting!
Virgo
Let's be honest—Virgos can be hard to please. They have super high standards, so before you even think about pulling the trigger on a gift, do some digging into their interests and preferences. Do they follow a new restaurant in town on Instagram? Get a gift card! Are they obsessed with yoga or pilates? Go for some new gear. Virgos also detest clutter, so if you can opt for experiential gifts, such as tickets to an event, even better.
Libra
Shopping for a Libra is the equivalent of shopping for that one person who has everything. These folks are way ahead of the game when it comes to trends, but they'll never turn down a cute new outfit, a gorgeous pair of earrings, or a handbag that matches their aesthetic. Libras also love to keep their home beautiful, so a cozy home-inspired gift basket with candles, a picture frame or two, and a blanket would also be fitting.
Scorpio
Scorpios are known to be intense, so if you're shopping for one, think about where their intensity in life shows up. Do they throw down at the gym? Get them a new gym bag and load it up with new gear. Are they more intense about their interests? Get them a book to deep dive on their favorite topic. (Scorpios are excellent researchers, after all.) If your Scorpio has a witchy streak, which isn't uncommon, they may even like a spiritual "starter pack" with tarot cards, crystals, and the like.
Sagittarius
Buying for a Sagittarius this year? These folks are known to be the most adventurous and free-spirited of the zodiac, so getting them a flight credit for their favorite airline would be a great place to start. To that end, AirBnB offers gift cards too. If your Sag is more of an outdoorsy type, consider a new backpack for hitting the trails, camping gear like a tent or chairs, or even state-of-the-art hiking boots.
Capricorn
If anyone needs a break this holiday season, it's probably Capricorn. They're some of the hardest working people in the zodiac, so this year, give them a reason to rest. A spa treatment like a massage or facial is just what they need to melt stress away, or if you wanted to give a gift that keeps on giving, you might opt for self-care products they can use at home. Think gua sha tools, foot baths, massage guns, and more.
Aquarius
If you're shopping for an Aquarius this holiday season, don't be afraid to get a little out there! Aquarians are known for being the quirkiest folks in the zodiac, after all, and anything that will make them stand out as unique can easily find a place in their wardrobe or home. Think brightly colored accessories, eclectic art to hang on their walls, or even tickets to an avant-garde film or art showing.
Pisces
Pisces is a sign that's associated with spirituality and dreams, so this year, consider gifts that help the Pisces in your life tap into those things. You might consider spiritual tools like crystals and candles, but things to improve their sleep would also be a great option. From weighted blankets to sleepy tea blends to satin eye masks, there are plenty of options in the sleep realm.
The takeaway
When it comes to gift giving, you can't go wrong when you put some thought and consideration into it. With a little knowledge about who you're buying for—and a little extra knowledge about their zodiac sign—pulling off a great gift isn't so hard.
