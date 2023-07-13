What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

Almost any relationship can become toxic in nature if the underlying issues are not dealt with. As humans, we're not perfect, and even the most well-adjusted person may engage in a mildly toxic behavior now and again—especially if they're under significant stress or they haven't processed past traumas.

However, when someone chronically engages in toxic behaviors, they tend to cause significant harm in their interpersonal relationships.

According to Shan Boodram, a sex and relationships expert at Bumble, a toxic relationship is one that doesn't complement or serve other areas of your life.

"A healthy relationship should be additive and make you excited about other parts of your life—friends, family, your job—but, when it actually takes away from these things that should leave you feeling fulfilled, that’s when you find yourself in a toxic place," Boodram tells mindbodygreen.

She goes on to say that while every healthy relationship will have high and low moments, you should ultimately be happy and supported more often than not.

"If you find yourself dealing with toxic behaviors more than 20% of the time, it’s time to reevaluate," she says.