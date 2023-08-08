It's important to remember healthy relationships not only tolerate conflict but welcome it because it's seen as an opportunity to strengthen the connection. It shows you trust each other enough to meet your needs. However, in trauma-bonded relationships, there's a lot of anxiety about maintaining the status quo. You don't want to dig deeper because fighting can be debilitating, which leads to a sense of powerlessness. So, you ignore bringing up what's really going on and hope for changed behavior. On the other side of it, you may rationalize their awful behavior as your fault and try harder to avoid upsetting them.