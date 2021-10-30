If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. For anonymous and confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224) and speak with a trained advocate for free as many times as you need. They're available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak to them through a live private chat on their website.

When you're in an abusive relationship, leaving your partner is the best course of action to take. But what happens if it feels impossible to extricate yourself from the toxic union? When you can't seem to end it or find yourself coming back time and time again?

If you've ever questioned why it's hard for people to leave painful partnerships, it's important to understand the concept of trauma bonding—which points to an abusive and distressing relationship with brief moments of positive reinforcement.