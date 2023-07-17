The nodes are always in opposite signs, and as of July 17, 2023, they're fresh off the Taurus-Scorpio axis and ready to roll on the Aries-Libra axis until January 2025.

When we think about the opposing natures of the signs, it makes sense that one half (the North Node) is what you're currently working on, and the other half (the South Node) is what you already know. And in this case, the Aries and Libra opposition is all about the self versus relationships.

Over the next 18 months, the twins explain, we'll be assessing whether our relationships support our own personal growth—or if we're focusing too much on trying to make other people happy. "The balance between 'mine' and 'ours' hits a critical tipping point as the lunar nodes shift into Aries (North Node) and Libra (South Node) until January 11, 2025," the write for mindbodygreen.

As such, they suggest taking inventory of your inner circle and cutting ties with any energy vampires. "But note that the real evolution comes from owning the role you’ve been playing in any lopsided dynamics," they add.

Generally speaking, Aries is a sign that revels in its individuality and brazen spirit. They have no problem asking for forgiveness instead of permission, and the twins say we could all feel new levels of confidence and leadership inspired by this Aries North Node.

"Simultaneously," they note, "the Libra South Node delivers a scathing review of any unproductive relationship habits, such as people-pleasing, stonewalling, or trauma bonding."

So the name of the game over the next 18 months, then, is to strike that balance between independence and camaraderie. "This important cycle hasn’t come around for nearly two decades," the twins add, "helping us all unlock the fine art of diplomatic negotiation."