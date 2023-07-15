All the world’s a catwalk as the Sun struts into glamorous Leo this Saturday for its yearly four-week show. This annual solar cycle is high season for all things glamorous, romantic and creative. Does your name belong in lights? Or maybe a history book or the hall of fame? Visualize it, then start positioning your personal “brand” for that ascent.

Need some inspiration? Do some competitive research analysis. What are the ballers in your industry doing? How would YOU put your own unique spin on this? If you have a finished product to promote, put a final coat of high-gloss polish on it, then, schedule your big reveal!

There’s only one catch: Venus turns retrograde in Leo on Saturday, too, backing up through the lion’s den until September 3. During this cycle, the planet of love, beauty and romance shifts from being an “evening star” (appearing at dusk) to a “morning star” (glimmering in the sky just before dawn).

Metaphorically, this is a key time to assess your love life and think about what issues you’d like to put to bed. Maybe it’s time to say “ni-night” to a habit of dating financially draining users or coddling your messy spouse instead of insisting they help clean up.

Since retrogrades bring back the past, don’t be surprised if an ex resurfaces out of the blue. A problem you thought was resolved in a relationship could flare up again. Obsessing over you-know-who? During this befuddling backspin, you could waste hours trying to strategize your next best move. Instead of fanning the flames, reach out to get the right help and support.

Thankfully, Venus only turns retrograde every 18 months—and it doesn’t have to dump rain on your summer lovin’ parade! Nostalgia is the magic elixir. Do things that revive a bygone era, like revisiting a place you haven’t been to since the honeymoon phase.