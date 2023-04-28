In order to understand Mars in Virgo, let's first break down what this planet and the sign of Virgo are all about.

Mars, for one thing, is a fiery, masculine planet that governs themes like action, energy, survival, sex, and desire. It speaks to what turns us on, and further, what inspires us to take action. While it may not be as "center-stage" as your sun or rising sign, it's still an important factor to your birth chart.

And in terms of earth sign Virgo, this is a mutable, feminine sign that's all about health, service, modesty, and minding the details of anything and everything. It's ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication, which makes Virgo the more logical and intellectual of the earth signs.

Put it all together and Mars in Virgo is an extremely efficient placement—so long as these folks don't get too hung up on the details. As astrologer Desiree Roby Antila tells mindbodygreen, people with Mars in Virgo can be perfectionists, which can lead them to put undo pressure on themselves, their projects, and even other people. "It's like if they can't get it perfect they won't do it at all," she explains.

But overall, according to Roby Antila, people with Mars in Virgo are very precise and effective, and take great joy in being of service to others. Because Virgo tends to be a sign that thinks it knows best (which let's be honest, it often does), someone with a Mars in Virgo may be quick to lend a helping hand to others, even when it wasn't asked for, she notes.

To that end, they need to watch out for taking on too much in their lives, their relationships, and at work, but wherever it is they apply themselves, you can be sure they'll do their best to get the most efficient results possible.