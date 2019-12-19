Changes in hormone levels can trigger migraines. This is especially a problem for women, some of whom experience migraines in connection with their menstrual cycles, usually between two days before and three days after their periods. Medications that affect hormones play a role, too. "As I explain in my book Beyond the Pill, it isn't uncommon for women to develop migraines when they begin hormonal birth control or as part of post-birth control syndrome (PBCS)," says Jolene Brighten, N.D., functional medicine naturopathic doctor and mbg Collective member. "Starting a headache journal and tracking your cycle is a great way to identify if hormone imbalance is your root cause."

But what should you do if hormones are the trigger? For some women, going off birth control may be the answer. Other women, like those with PBCS who experience migraines after they go off the pill, may need to take a variety of steps to get their symptoms in check. "It often requires addressing multiple factors including gut health, detoxifying, nutrients, and balancing hormones," says Dr. Brighten, who recommends following these tips and finding a functional practitioner to guide you through the process.

Other periods of hormonal upheaval that may trigger migraines are perimenopause (the period before menopause) and menopause. For some women, making dietary changes and lifestyle changes are enough to balance hormones, while others may want to consider taking bioidentical hormones, so always talk to your doctor about your options. On the bright side, after menopause is over, many women find their migraines improve.