If you want to treat your depression without meds, this one is nonnegotiable. Changing the way we feed ourselves (and our brains) can be hard, but our mood is based on the health of our brain, and the health of our brain hinges in large part on what we eat. We need to consume several vitamins, minerals, fats, and antioxidants to feel our best, and the only way to authentically do that is with real food.

I won't sugarcoat it: It doesn’t come cheap, and it requires an immense amount of effort. It means swimming upstream in the mainstream food culture of modern life, and it means relinquishing the euphoric hits you get from processed foods. But if you’re looking for the keys to the kingdom of feeling good, they're right in front of you on your plate.

So what does an antidepressant diet look like? It’s a nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory, real food diet. Essentially, you eat a balance of vegetables; well-sourced meat, fish, and poultry (go to the farmers market or a good butcher and have a conversation about their practices); starchy tubers (translation: sweet potatoes, white potatoes, plantains); fermented foods; nuts and seeds; fruit; and plenty of healthy fats such as ghee, olive oil, avocado, coconut oil, and fatty cuts of meat and fish. What’s not there is what most Americans are eating on the reg—sugar, refined carbs (i.e., bread, crackers, pasta, cookies, even seemingly healthy vegan baked goods and gluten-free replacement foods), and inflammatory oils, such as canola oil.

Switching up your diet is no small task. Ask for the help you need (enlist help from roommates, partners, family). Ask them to join you for a month of Whole30, or to commit to more home cooking, or just ask them to help hold you accountable in a kind and supportive way. If you can manage it, kick things off with a meal delivery service to gather some momentum eating real foods. Remember, you WILL go through processed food withdrawal, and it'll be really hard to pass a pizzeria those first few weeks. Stay strong and remind yourself this is an act of radical self-love.