Having dry or sensitive skin can make you feel like there are no safe DIY skin care experiences to try out—however, milk baths are one safe practice you can add to the list. Even if you don't have sensitive or dry skin, milk baths can be beneficial for anyone. Benefits range depending on the type of milk. In order to get the most out of your bath, call upon intention setting and embrace extra ambience factors like a calming beverage or healing sounds. Not sure if you have sensitive skin or not? Check out this story to determine your skin type first.