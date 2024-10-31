Advertisement
Ready For Halloween? Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect
It's the spookiest time of the year, and Halloween night is almost upon us. But depending on your zodiac sign, you might prefer a wild night out—or a cozy night in.
So without further ado, here's how your zodiac sign can make the most of Halloween this year.
Aries: Party time
You're always on the move Aries, and according to astrologer Astrid Bly, your bold and energetic attitude make you the life of the party. Say yes to invites and lead the charge, "for a wild night full of fun, adventure, and maybe even a spooky haunted house visit," Bly says.
Taurus: Night in with a cozy movie (& a big bowl of candy)
As a surprise to no one, Taurus, you're more likely to opt for staying in, being the homebody you are. As Bly explains, "Tauruses love comfort, so a quiet night inside with a spooky film and their go-to Halloween candy is their perfect vibe." Don't forget to invite your other film buff friends!
Gemini: Hopping from party to party or socializing on the go
You're one of the most social signs there is, Gemini, so you live for nights like these. As Bly tells mindbodygreen, "Geminis are always searching for an evening filled with variety, so they’ll love bouncing around from event to event, chatting with new people and soaking in different Halloween atmospheres."
Cancer: Handing out candy or trick-or-treating with loved ones
Sentimental Cancer, while you might not be one for dancing the night away, you do place a lot of stock in family and traditions. That said, Bly explains, you'll be perfectly content spending the night "creating a nostalgic Halloween experience, admiring costumes and handing out candy with close friends and family."
Leo: Hosting the ultimate Halloween bash
Halloween is the perfect opportunity for you to step into the spotlight, Leo. As Bly explains, you'll find any excuse to show off your show-stopping costume this Halloween, so you'll likely be the one throwing the ultimate party decked out with spooky decor. Knowing you, we're sure you'll be dressed to impress.
Virgo: Hosting a low-key pumpkin carving or DIY craft night
According to Bly, Virgo, you love a thoughtful activity, so she says you'll enjoy organizing a chill evening with friends. Whether you're carving pumpkins, making Halloween crafts, or baking themed treats, anything that's hands-on and relaxing but still perfectly executed is right up your alley.
Libra: Attending a stylish Halloween soirée
As the fashionable socialite of the zodiac, Libra, you hate to turn down an invitation. As Bly notes, you're all about balance, beauty, and socializing, so you're sure to be at the chicest Halloween event in town. Enjoying lively conversations and rocking coordinated costumes with friends sounds like the perfect night to you.
Scorpio: Exploring haunted places or deep-diving into Halloween mysteries
Spooky season is pretty much your season, Scorpio, so lean into it! As Bly tells mindbodygreen, with your dark and mysterious nature, you'll be tapping into the spooky side of Halloween, elevating your heart rate with a visit to a haunted house or binging your favorite horror films.
Sagittarius: Traveling for a unique Halloween adventure
Sagittarius folks are known for being the spontaneous, free-spirited explorers of the zodiac, so according to Bly, they’ll likely seek out a fun Halloween festival or adventure in a different city or country, turning this spooky night into an experience to remember. Last-minute trip to Salem, anyone?
Capricorn: Attending a small, classy Halloween gathering
You're all about keeping it classy, Capricorn, and traditional too! As Bly explains, "Capricorns enjoy structure and tradition, so they’ll likely get together with a group of friends making Halloween-inspired cocktails and enjoying a round of spooky trivia." Nothing wrong with simple in your book, Cap!
Aquarius: Joining a quirky or unconventional Halloween event
According to Bly, Aquarians are the quintessential nonconformists of the zodiac, so they'll likely be drawn to unique or offbeat Halloween activities. Whether it's a themed rave, a sci-fi costume contest, or an alternative art show, Bly says, you can expect a Halloween as quirky as you are.
Pisces: Getting lost in a mystical or dreamy Halloween night
And finally we have Pisces, the dreamiest bunch in the zodiac. As such, Bly says, you'll love an ethereal, magical vibe this Halloween—whether it’s a whimsical costume party, a spooky story night, or a quiet night at home binging magical movies and letting your imagination run wild.
The takeaway
However you spend Halloween this year, lean into spooky season have some fun. And remember we have a new moon in Scorpio the morning after Halloween, making this night (or the day after Halloween) the perfect opportunity for a new moon ritual.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel