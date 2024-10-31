Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Ready For Halloween? Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 31, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Todd Beltz / Stocksy
October 31, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It's the spookiest time of the year, and Halloween night is almost upon us. But depending on your zodiac sign, you might prefer a wild night out—or a cozy night in.

So without further ado, here's how your zodiac sign can make the most of Halloween this year.

Aries: Party time

You're always on the move Aries, and according to astrologer Astrid Bly, your bold and energetic attitude make you the life of the party. Say yes to invites and lead the charge, "for a wild night full of fun, adventure, and maybe even a spooky haunted house visit," Bly says.

Taurus: Night in with a cozy movie (& a big bowl of candy)

As a surprise to no one, Taurus, you're more likely to opt for staying in, being the homebody you are. As Bly explains, "Tauruses love comfort, so a quiet night inside with a spooky film and their go-to Halloween candy is their perfect vibe." Don't forget to invite your other film buff friends!

Gemini: Hopping from party to party or socializing on the go

You're one of the most social signs there is, Gemini, so you live for nights like these. As Bly tells mindbodygreen, "Geminis are always searching for an evening filled with variety, so they’ll love bouncing around from event to event, chatting with new people and soaking in different Halloween atmospheres."

Cancer: Handing out candy or trick-or-treating with loved ones

Sentimental Cancer, while you might not be one for dancing the night away, you do place a lot of stock in family and traditions. That said, Bly explains, you'll be perfectly content spending the night "creating a nostalgic Halloween experience, admiring costumes and handing out candy with close friends and family."

Leo: Hosting the ultimate Halloween bash

Halloween is the perfect opportunity for you to step into the spotlight, Leo. As Bly explains, you'll find any excuse to show off your show-stopping costume this Halloween, so you'll likely be the one throwing the ultimate party decked out with spooky decor. Knowing you, we're sure you'll be dressed to impress.

Virgo: Hosting a low-key pumpkin carving or DIY craft night

According to Bly, Virgo, you love a thoughtful activity, so she says you'll enjoy organizing a chill evening with friends. Whether you're carving pumpkins, making Halloween crafts, or baking themed treats, anything that's hands-on and relaxing but still perfectly executed is right up your alley.

Libra: Attending a stylish Halloween soirée

As the fashionable socialite of the zodiac, Libra, you hate to turn down an invitation. As Bly notes, you're all about balance, beauty, and socializing, so you're sure to be at the chicest Halloween event in town. Enjoying lively conversations and rocking coordinated costumes with friends sounds like the perfect night to you.

Scorpio: Exploring haunted places or deep-diving into Halloween mysteries

Spooky season is pretty much your season, Scorpio, so lean into it! As Bly tells mindbodygreen, with your dark and mysterious nature, you'll be tapping into the spooky side of Halloween, elevating your heart rate with a visit to a haunted house or binging your favorite horror films.

Sagittarius: Traveling for a unique Halloween adventure

Sagittarius folks are known for being the spontaneous, free-spirited explorers of the zodiac, so according to Bly, they’ll likely seek out a fun Halloween festival or adventure in a different city or country, turning this spooky night into an experience to remember. Last-minute trip to Salem, anyone?

Capricorn: Attending a small, classy Halloween gathering

You're all about keeping it classy, Capricorn, and traditional too! As Bly explains, "Capricorns enjoy structure and tradition, so they’ll likely get together with a group of friends making Halloween-inspired cocktails and enjoying a round of spooky trivia." Nothing wrong with simple in your book, Cap!

Aquarius: Joining a quirky or unconventional Halloween event

According to Bly, Aquarians are the quintessential nonconformists of the zodiac, so they'll likely be drawn to unique or offbeat Halloween activities. Whether it's a themed rave, a sci-fi costume contest, or an alternative art show, Bly says, you can expect a Halloween as quirky as you are.

Pisces: Getting lost in a mystical or dreamy Halloween night

And finally we have Pisces, the dreamiest bunch in the zodiac. As such, Bly says, you'll love an ethereal, magical vibe this Halloween—whether it’s a whimsical costume party, a spooky story night, or a quiet night at home binging magical movies and letting your imagination run wild.

The takeaway

However you spend Halloween this year, lean into spooky season have some fun. And remember we have a new moon in Scorpio the morning after Halloween, making this night (or the day after Halloween) the perfect opportunity for a new moon ritual.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Want To Save Major Money? Experts Share Their Best Tips
Personal Growth

Want To Save Major Money? Experts Share Their Best Tips

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Um, When Did Groceries Get So Expensive? 8 Tips To Help You Save Major $$
Personal Growth

Um, When Did Groceries Get So Expensive? 8 Tips To Help You Save Major $$

Sheryl Nance-Nash

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

Want To Save Major Money? Experts Share Their Best Tips
Personal Growth

Want To Save Major Money? Experts Share Their Best Tips

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Um, When Did Groceries Get So Expensive? 8 Tips To Help You Save Major $$
Personal Growth

Um, When Did Groceries Get So Expensive? 8 Tips To Help You Save Major $$

Sheryl Nance-Nash

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

Want To Save Major Money? Experts Share Their Best Tips
Personal Growth

Want To Save Major Money? Experts Share Their Best Tips

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Um, When Did Groceries Get So Expensive? 8 Tips To Help You Save Major $$
Personal Growth

Um, When Did Groceries Get So Expensive? 8 Tips To Help You Save Major $$

Sheryl Nance-Nash

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

Want To Save Major Money? Experts Share Their Best Tips
Personal Growth

Want To Save Major Money? Experts Share Their Best Tips

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Um, When Did Groceries Get So Expensive? 8 Tips To Help You Save Major $$
Personal Growth

Um, When Did Groceries Get So Expensive? 8 Tips To Help You Save Major $$

Sheryl Nance-Nash

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.