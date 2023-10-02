This Multivitamin Is Packed With Nutrients To Support Hair, Skin & Nails*
Beauty runs more than skin deep. Proper nutrition plays an important role in everything from skin health to hair growth to nail strength. A nutritious diet sets the tone for the overall health of our organs (skin included), but supplements can also be beneficial.
And while there are many high-quality, science-backed beauty-centric supplements on the market, one (often overlooked) option is a multivitamin.
The underrated beauty benefits of taking a multivitamin
Multivitamins are most known for their role in helping you meet your daily nutritional needs for vitamins and minerals.*
But mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ goes above and beyond in terms of comprehensiveness (14 vitamins, 13 minerals, 6 botanicals) and potency. This gives our formula a leg up on effectively addressing hair, skin, and nail concerns.*
Case in point: mindbodygreen’s president noticed her hair growing much faster two months after starting this supplement, and our creative director, Danielle, noticed way clearer skin.* Many customers have also noted some impressive beauty benefits in their five-star assessments of the supplement.
Here are the nutrients responsible for some of these (literally) glowing reviews.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that’s most known for its role in supporting bone health, but your vitamin D levels can also impact your skin.
Lower vitamin D levels (measured via a blood test) are linked to skin clarity concerns1, and researchers of a randomized controlled trial in the journal Nutrients found that people with lower vitamin D levels also had lower than average skin moisture.
About 41% of adults in the U.S. have insufficient levels of vitamin D, and supplements are a helpful (if not vital) way to increase circulating vitamin D levels.*
ultimate multivitamin+ offers 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 (derived from algae).
Biotin
Biotin (aka vitamin B7) has garnered quite the reputation for being a go-to supplement for hair health. And research shows that not getting enough biotin—although quite rare in the U.S.—may lead to hair shedding, and biotin can provide support.*
Biotin can also support the scalp’s unique microbiome2.*
mindbodygreen’s vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN previously told us that, "Consumers expect biotin to support hair, skin, and nails3 (aka the beauty trifecta), and their enthusiasm is warranted at the mechanistic level, but the clinical research needs to catch up with this overwhelmingly positive public opinion and broad use."
Ferira also added that she hopes that well-designed clinical trials will be conducted to continue to expand our understanding of biotin's impact on these areas of health.
ultimate multivitamin+ offers 300 micrograms (or 1,000% of the daily value) of biotin.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C’s antioxidant capabilities also extend to the skin.
Vitamin C can help combat oxidative stress in cells—not only protecting cells’ overall integrity but also protecting the skin from UV exposure4.*
Also, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that higher vitamin C intake is associated with less wrinkled skin5. (Topical vitamin C serums are also a great way to slow signs of skin aging.)
ultimate multivitamin+ offers 90 milligrams (or 100% of the daily value) of vitamin C.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E also has antioxidant abilities and protects cells against the day-to-day stressors that may lead to early signs of aging (such as photodamage from the sun6).*
Oral (and topical) vitamin E also helps protect the body skin from excess water loss by managing the skin barrier7.
ultimate multivitamin+ offers 15 milligrams (or 100% of the daily value) of vitamin E.
Vitamin A
Vitamin A is a well known topical skincare ingredient (as retinol and retinoids), but it can also do wonders as an oral supplement.
It is an essential nutrient for skin as it acts as an antioxidant and supports the process through which the skin naturally regenerates.*
ultimate multivitamin+ offers 900 micrograms (or 100% of the daily value) of vitamin A.
Zinc
Zinc is an essential trace mineral that delivers widespread antioxidant benefits—for both immune health and skin health.*
Especially for those with an uneven complexion, zinc may help keep the skin blemish-free8.*
ultimate multivitamin+ offers 11 milligrams (or 100% of the daily value) for zinc.
The takeaway
Multivitamins take a multi-pronged approach to health. Not every multivitamin out there is equipped to address the beauty trifecta of hair skin, and nails, but due to its robust and potent ingredient list, ultimate multivitamin+ is.*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist and mindbodygreen's supplements editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
