This Multivitamin Helps Keep Me Blemish-Free (For The Most Part)*
The notion that blemishes are a problem isolated to your teen years is seriously misguided. Despite my efforts of protestation (aka trying many topical treatments), hormonal fluctuations have made keeping my skin clear a struggle that followed me into my 30s.
And even after I found a solid skincare routine, I came to expect some changes in my skin appearance around my period. Only one rather unsuspecting product has made a noticeably positive shift from my norm: mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+.
What is ultimate multivitamin+?
I started this supplement primarily to round out my already (pretty balanced) diet. And with my busy schedule, I picked something that could check a lot of the boxes in one swoop.
I was impressed that ultimate multivitamin+ contained a total of 33 ingredients (vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts) in just two capsules—putting my previous so-called multivitamin containing only nine nutrients to shame.
I also appreciated the complete B complex, as that’s one area I thought my diet may be lacking in.
But I was still quite hopeful that this multi would also help with my skin. When I was placing my order for it, I saw the phrase “includes essential vitamins and minerals to promote beautiful hair, skin, and nails.”* To further dissect what that means, I went directly to our science team.
How does a multivitamin help with skin?
They pointed me to a slew of studies linking diet quality1 and certain nutrients2 to improved skin aging, elasticity, hydration, and structure.
- Antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene can help ward off oxidative damage, which derails skin health and may accelerate signs of aging3.*
- Vitamin C is required for the body’s production of collagen4.*
- The mineral silica also plays a role in collagen production and skin strength and elasticity.*
- Higher vitamin D levels (measured via a blood test) are linked to clearer skin5.*
While I do eat a diverse, plant-forward diet, I suspected I likely wasn’t getting enough of these nutrients to,
- Meet the daily recommended amount
- See a positive change in my skin
After a few months, here’s what I noticed
After several months of taking ultimate multivitamin+ I do believe it helps keep my skin looking its best (especially around my period).*
I’ve also noticed changes in my energy levels. Getting enough of all the B vitamins supports cellular energy, and I feel more awake in the morning and even ready to tackle a workout at the end of the day.*
Most importantly, I feel assured that I’m doing something good for my body and my health when I prioritize this supplement.*
I take it about five days a week at lunch (seven would be ideal, but life can get in the way). And on weeks I’m less consistent with it, I definitely notice a difference.
The takeaway
Hormonal skin struggles are unfortunately a common occurrence for many women (myself included). ultimate multivitamin+ has been a great addition to my daily skincare regimen.
While no supplement is scientifically guaranteed to keep your skin clear, a multivitamin can help fill nutrient gaps and optimize your intake of certain nutrients that are linked to skin health.*
Danielle Vogl is the Creative Director at Mindbodygreen. She has 10 years of experience working between tech, media, and eCommerce with a special focus on health & wellness. She is certified as a yoga teacher and also has her MFA in emergent media from Champlain College. She loves design and illustration as well as mentoring young designers and was an adjunct professor for 5 years at the University of Vermont. She has created everything from published cookbooks to large scale conferences, vegan restaurant brands & digital apps. She has had her illustrations published and printed in several places including EatingWell magazine and Ladies Get Paid. Perviously she has worked at Meredith, Well Good and Animoto. She loves ashtanga yoga and practices every week in her favorite studio in New York City, New Vibe Yoga and loves trying new things in the health & wellness space.