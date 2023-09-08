After several months of taking ultimate multivitamin+ I do believe it helps keep my skin looking its best (especially around my period).*

I’ve also noticed changes in my energy levels. Getting enough of all the B vitamins supports cellular energy, and I feel more awake in the morning and even ready to tackle a workout at the end of the day.*

Most importantly, I feel assured that I’m doing something good for my body and my health when I prioritize this supplement.*

I take it about five days a week at lunch (seven would be ideal, but life can get in the way). And on weeks I’m less consistent with it, I definitely notice a difference.