This Multivitamin Transformed My Hair & Overall Health*
I’ve never really had problems with hair growth. But I didn’t know how much room for improvement there was until I started taking a product that was equipped to effectively nourish my strands from the inside out: mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+.*
When I first started at mindbodygreen (and I’m about to close out my first year as president), I kept hearing chatter from the team about their experience with this multi (cue skin benefits and gentleness on the stomach).*
As I’ve been in the health and nutrition industry for over 15 years, I’m no stranger to multivitamins. What piqued my interest most in our formula was the added antioxidants (like glutathione and lutein) in premium forms that have clinical studies showing their effectiveness.* And these antioxidants are in addition to 14 vitamins and 13 minerals.
It’s the most comprehensive multi I’ve seen and actually delivers up to three times more active ingredients than other multis on the market.*† I was impressed and intrigued by the potential hair, skin, and nails benefits.
So I decided it was time for me to give it a go.
Two months later, my hair was noticeably thicker & my skin was more hydrated*
I wasn’t expecting to see a difference overnight (that’s not how any multi really works). But two months seemed to be the magic number for me.
My wife was the first person to call out that my hair seemed much thicker than it had been. And sure enough at the end of two months I had to schedule another haircut appointment—a month before my regular schedule—my hair was growing so fast.*
I started to do the math in my head and realized that if my hair kept growing at this rate, I would need to start going to my hair stylist twice as much (so now four to six times a year), which is a good problem to have. When I went into that first appointment, my stylist noticed right away that my hair looked thicker.*
I wasn’t using any different hair products, and the only thing that was different for me nutritionally during those two months was taking the ultimate multivitamin+.
My skin also looked clear & hydrated.* I started taking ultimate multivitamin+ after moving to a new city, and my skin had a rough time adjusting to the change in air moisture. It felt a bit drier than what I considered typical for it. After taking this supplement, my skin felt clearer and it looked a bit healthier overall.*
On top of the hair & skin benefits, I felt more energized*
While ultimate multivitamin+’s beauty benefits (thanks to vitamins A, D, E, and K, biotin, zinc, and lycopene) stood out the most for me, I also felt a bit more energized throughout my day after taking this supplement.*
Now, don’t expect a multivitamin to have the same effect as coffee, tea, or caffeine. It wasn’t a massive improvement in energy levels, but it was enough to make me wonder whether I was getting an insufficient amount of nutrients involved in cellular energy production, like iron and vitamin B12, in my diet.*
If so, then taking this multi was essential in helping to fill those dietary gaps.*
And I don’t have to worry about it upsetting my stomach
Stomach upset is the biggest gripe I’ve had with multivitamins. In the past, it felt like I was swallowing a horse pill that would sit heavy in the pit of my stomach. And I could never take them on an empty stomach without feeling queasy.
ultimate multivitamin+ could not be more different. I find the capsules easy to swallow, and it’s so gentle that I can even take it on an empty stomach—which is why I’m able to stay so consistent with taking it.*
I don’t have to remember to take it with a full meal like previous multis. Instead, I take it any time I remember (typically after dinner and before bed).
I’m with this one for the long haul
I’m continually impressed and proud of the supplements we’ve developed here at mindbodygreen. The attention to detail around the formula is unmatched. It’s truly comprehensive and goes above and beyond other multis by including and accounting for high-quality ingredients at science-backed doses. Here are some standout details about the formula:
- It’s the only multivitamin to feature Setria® glutathione (clinically studied and shown to raise internal glutathione levels)*
- It provides an organic, algal source of vitamin D that’s rare for a multi
- It comes with a built-in B complex with all 8 B vitamins in their most readily absorbable (yes, I mean methylated and bioactive) forms
- It contains beneficial amounts of important minerals like iron and calcium that other multis skimp on (or exclude altogether)
- It’s gentle on the stomach*
The takeaway
I’ve now been taking ultimate multivitamin+ for six months and will continue to do so. I’ve recommended this product to friends and family, and I encourage anyone looking for something to help with their hair to consider a high-potency multivitamin.*
With the help of this potent multi (in addition to eating well, being physically active, and getting enough sleep), I trust that I’m doing the most that I can to support my health now and years (if not decades) down the road.*
†Compared to 59 multivitamins from 15 leading brands, mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ is the most comprehensive multivitamin in the market, providing the largest number of active ingredients in meaningful doses (no sprinkling or proprietary blends) in just 2 pills. One serving (2 capsules) of ultimate multivitamin+ delivers 33 unique active ingredients. This high-potency formula provides up to 3 times more active ingredients (i.e., vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and other bioactives) than other multivitamins in the market, which can sometimes feature less than 10 active ingredients.
Tracy Rosecrans is the President of mindbodygreen. Her career spans media and commerce. Prior to joining mindbodygreen, she was part of the core leadership team that helped transform Healthline Media into the fastest growing health information property in the world, eventually surpassing WebMD. She also served as EVP at Red Ventures, responsible for the P&L and overall growth strategy of a 100M media business. Ms. Rosecrans holds a B.A. from UCSD in Economics and resides in Los Angeles with her family.