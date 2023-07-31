Gulping down a daily multivitamin is a part of many people’s daily routines. If you’re part of half of the American population1 that (at least occasionally) takes a multi, you’ve likely had your reasons for prioritizing this supplement. Maybe it’s for a peace of mind that you’re getting your vitamins or minerals, or wanting to feel or see a difference in your physical health.

But there's also a good chance that you’ve been disappointed by a lack of benefits. That’s because products vary (a lot) when it comes to the types and the amounts of nutrients they offer—and many products fall short.