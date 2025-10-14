At mindbodygreen, we do a lot of reporting on all things metabolic health, from the dangers of high blood sugar and insulin resistance to the habits you can implement to improve your health. It's no secret that conditions like Type 2 diabetes and excess weight are on the rise. But there's a related condition on the rise that's generating far less buzz (and that many may not even connect to metabolic health). That's nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).