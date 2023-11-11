From air pollution and heavy metals to beauty products and food additives, we come into contact with countless environmental toxins each day. And while the word detox might bring to mind crash diets, the body is detoxing itself all the time.

As the primary detox organ, the liver has the critical job of filtering these unwanted compounds and preparing them for elimination. So, making sure the liver is functioning optimally is key to holistically supporting the body's natural detox pathways.

And when faced with an onslaught of pollutants, the liver can become taxed. Luckily, there's something that can help: Enter milk thistle. The potent herb can help protect, support, and even rejuvenate the liver so it can filter and remove unwanted toxins with ease.*