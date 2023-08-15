The body treats alcohol as a toxin, and it’s the liver’s job to neutralize the threat. And while it can do that, prolonged, excessive alcohol intake wears the liver down and is the cause of alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Guidelines around drinking4 in the United States encourage people to not exceed moderate alcohol consumption, defined as two drinks a day or less for men and one drink a day or less for women. But less is considered better—especially for liver health.

And women may be more sensitive. A 2020 study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that consumption of even one drink a day for women increased the risk of cirrhosis 5 (chronic liver damage) compared to long-term alcohol abstainers. And this relationship was not noted among men.

So if you’ve been sober-curious, now may be a good time to start for the sake of your liver (and there are so many tasty nonalcoholic beverages to choose from!).