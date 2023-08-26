Detoxification doesn’t require a specific cleanse or reset (or whatever those words entail). Your body is consistently detoxing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And it’s a whole-body process. While the liver and kidney are known for taking the grunt of the workload, the lungs, skin, and gut all participate in removing unwanted compounds (aka toxins) from the body.

The first step of course in detoxification is limiting exposure to environmental toxins (like air pollution) and ones that you may ingest (like pesticides, microplastics, cigarette smoke, etc.)