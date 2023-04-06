A healthy liver supports overall well-being, as it is responsible for filtering the blood that leaves your stomach and intestines. That’s why many people think of the liver as an inspection site—in order for blood to pass by, the liver must first inspect it, break down its nutrients and compounds into smaller parts that other organs can use, and remove any excess waste (e.g., heavy metals, chemicals, and toxins).

That waste becomes bile while nutrients the body needs are allowed to pass through to the bloodstream to be properly transported. Knowing the crucial function the liver has for whole-body health and detoxification, you may want to take certain vitamins for liver health to ensure that your liver is in tip-top shape.