This Is What Stresses You Out Most, According To Your Zodiac Sign
The things that stress out one person might not stress out the next, and that rings true for the 12 signs of the zodiac. Each sign has its own specific triggers, stressors, and annoyances—read on to find out yours.
P.S. Don't forget to check your sun, moon, and rising signs!
Aries
You're the impulsive ram of the zodiac, Aries, known for being impatient and reckless. As such, things not moving fast enough is what stresses you out the most. Whether it's slow-moving traffic, a delay in your plans, or even slow walkers, they all send your stress levels rising. And considering you're also known to have one of the quicker tempers in the zodiac, it doesn't take much to set you off.
Taurus
As the strong and steady bull, Taurus, you have a reputation for being stubborn—the most stubborn of all the signs, in fact. Naturally, it's no surprise you get stressed out the most by deviations from your routine, as well as larger life changes in general. Where some signs thrive on spontaneity and new experiences, you're much more comfortable and less stressed with the familiar, thank you very much.
Gemini
You're someone who always likes to be on the go, Gemini, so you get stressed when you're not on the go. This can look like being stressed out by general boredom, of course, but it also translates to stress in larger areas of your life. If you're feeling stagnant or stuck in your life's purpose or direction, for instance, it will weigh heavy on you. Remember to stop and enjoy the moment once in a while!
Cancer
As the sensitive and moody crab of the zodiac, Cancer, nothing matters to you more than emotional safety. When that's lacking, such as in a tense relationship with a roommate, lover, or family member—or really in any situation where you feel emotionally vulnerable—you retreat like a stressed out crab in its shell. Just be wary of taking things personally when they aren't. No one is out to get you!
Leo
No one knows how to shine quite like you, Leo. After all, you're literally ruled by the sun, and motivated by being seen and validated. As such, you get incredibly stressed when you feel misunderstood or misrepresented. You'll own your wrongs when they happen, but someone painting you in a bad light? That's just about the most stressful thing you can imagine.
Virgo
It's no secret that you're the perfectionist of the zodiac, Virgo, so you probably could have guessed that's your biggest stressor. You hold yourself—and others—to an incredibly high standard. (Sometimes maybe too high.) And when those standards aren't met, well let's just say that's when your critical side comes out. Try giving yourself more grace and fixating less on flaws and imperfections.
Libra
While being diplomatic and understanding is one of your biggest strengths, Libra, it can become a weakness when it goes unchecked. You're the peacekeeper of the zodiac, but peacekeeping can quickly turn into people-pleasing, and managing everyone's emotions is definitely stressful. Sometimes when things outside of us aren't balanced, it's not our job to fix them, especially when we're not balanced (aka stressed!) within. Don't forget that!
Scorpio
Some signs greet the world around them with their heart on their sleeve. As you know, Scorpio, that's not your style. In fact, you're one of the most skeptical and distrusting signs, and therein lies your biggest stressor. While you scrutinize everything and everyone around you, you miss out on the positives and only stress yourself out more. Seek and you shall find, Scorpio, for better or for worse.
Sagittarius
You're known for being the free-spirited and spontaneous archer of the zodiac, Sagittarius. As such, your biggest stressor is naturally commitment. Some might even dub you the zodiac's official commitment-phobe. (With Gemini as a close second, of course.) After all, how can you say what you'll be doing tomorrow, let alone five or 10 years from now, when you treat life like one adventure.
Capricorn
As easily one of the most hardworking and persistent signs of the zodiac, Capricorn, you're extremely motivated—and the thing that motivates you is success itself. That said, you get the most stressed when you feel your version of success is in jeopardy, or like failure is possible in some way. Of course, this motivates you to keep going, so whatever works for you, right?
Aquarius
You're known for being the quirky, eccentric, and unique zodiac sign of the bunch, Aquarius. Your individuality is important to you—if not the most important thing—so when you're in situations where you feel you have to suppress or compromise yourself, that's when you get stressed. Nothing is worse to you than not feeling able to be yourself, but that's all the more reason to prioritize people and places that make you feel free to be you.
Pisces
It's a beautiful thing to be as sensitive and intuitive as you, Pisces. But as you likely know, too much empathy can become a stressful thing. You can be so in tune, in fact, that other people's emotions can feel like your own. Is it even you who's stressed, or is it your friend, boyfriend, or mom? Be mindful of making that discernment, and remember that energetic boundaries are important for you to keep stress at bay.
The takeaway
All 12 zodiac signs are unique, and that includes what stresses them out. But no matter your sign, we can all agree that less stress is best, so take this info into consideration the next time you're feeling tense. Your zodiac sign might just help explain why.