Here's What You Need To Know About Traveling With The Zodiac Signs
The holiday season is coming up fast, and that means it's time to book your flights, your train ticket, or your roadtrip across state lines. But depending on your zodiac sign, some folks make better travel buddies than others—and some zodiac signs should avoid traveling with each other all together.
Here's what to know.
The two zodiac duos who should avoid traveling together
Leo & Scorpio
According to psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, Scorpio and Leo might have a tough time traveling together. Sure, they might have a passionate connection, but passion doesn't always mean smooth sails.
Capricorn & Aquarius
Another tough match for traveling is Capricorn and Aquarius. In fact, according to Honigman, even booking a trip won’t be easy for these two—with Capricorn asking to go to the hippest, most happening destination, and Aquarius searching for more low-key, less visited locations. "Capricorn would love to spot some celebrities, and Aquarius is interested in conversations with the regulars at the local independent shops,” she explains.
Capricorn is also a lover of luxury and opulence, and likes to travel in style. Aquarius, meanwhile, favors budget travel, meeting the most elderly locals and keeping it real on the public bus, Hongiman adds.
The worst zodiac signs to travel with
When it comes to travel buddies, it's worth noting that some signs are simply less accommodating or "go-with-the-flow" than others. Of course, you might have your own standards for what makes a good travel companion, but you might still have a tough time planning around these folks.
Aries
Sorry to all the Aries folks out there, but their fierce and independent streak doesn't always make them the most cooperative travel partner. Aries are, after all, known for their impatience, impulsivity, and high energy.
As Honigman explains, “Aries are always awake and always bored. They’re keen to look for the next activity before you even finish the current activity. They are also quite independent, so when they are ready to leave, even if you’re not, they’ll just go!”
Capricorn
Capricorns have a lot of strengths, such as practicality and patience, but they can also be high maintenance—and their love of luxury can be off-putting to a partner. Capricorns also have a reputation for being intimidating and unapproachable, which can get in the way of connecting with locals.
“Capricorns love to go on a trip, but only if it’s four stars and above," Honigman says, adding, "They won’t let you just duck into a burger joint or a dive bar—they want to find the most exclusive location in the area, with a waiting list of six months.”
The best zodiac signs to travel with
We've gone over the worst zodiac duos for traveling and the worst signs to travel with—so which ones are the best? According to Honigman, you'll want to hit up your Virgo and Gemini friends for your next big trip.
Virgo
According to Hongiman, Virgos have all the things you'd want in a travel partner: organization, attention to detail, and a foolproof packing list before you've even taken off. They are ruled by Mercury after all—the planet of information and communication.
Not only are they skilled and adaptable multitaskers, but as Honigman notes, they're also meticulous in their planning and won’t forget or lose a single item. "Print-out maps of the area? Check! Lists of all local restaurants, broken down by cuisine, budget and veggie options? Check! Mosquito repellent? They’ve got it," she adds.
Gemini
As the other sign ruled by Mercury along with Virgo, Geminis make great travel companions too. As Hongiman explains, "If hyper-organization is not your thing, then Gemini is a great sign to travel with." They're social, friendly and energetic, she adds, so Geminis will build flexibility into your travel, exploring destinations radically different from home.
“They’ll make friends with the Maître D, so you two can waltz into exclusive locations without a reservation, and Gemini will never take it personally if you want a change of pace or need a moment to yourself," Hongiman tells mindbodygreen.
So, which zodiac signs should travel together?
As aforementioned, the two zodiac duos that shouldn't travel together are Leo and Scorpio, and Capricorn and Aquarius. But according to Hongiman, the following three zodiac pairs absolutely should.
Sagittarius & Gemini
According to Inbaal, adventurous Sagittarius and party-animal Gemini are the best of travel buddies. "They’ll make friends with everyone they meet and will find their way into the most exclusive of events. Sure, they may both lose their passports or miss their ferries, but they won’t be annoyed with each other about it," she explains.
Both Sagittarius and Gemini are also happy without a set plan or a routine, she adds, so they'll enjoy any random adventure together, with lots of laughs—and maybe a few bruises—along the way.
Taurus & Libra
Taurus and Libra make for another great travel pair. They are both ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure and beauty, after all. “Peaceful Taurus and graceful Libra both love quiet, organized spaces, and both enjoy elegant activities, like city tours, ancient castles and designer coffees," Honigman notes.
On their vacations, these two will find they have a lot in common, with Hongiman adding, "They’re not into adventure trips, so they will appreciate only the most convenient of locations and the most attentive of service, and they’ll see eye to eye about this.”
Pisces & Cancer
Last but never least, we have romantic Pisces and sentimental Cancer—sensitive water signs. And when it comes to traveling together, according to Hongiman, they make a fabulous pair. “They’re both happy with a long, lazy morning, then a leisurely stroll and a search for hidden gems off the beaten track," she says.
Pisces and Cancer could be going anywhere, and as long as they’re hand in hand, they’ll love it, Hongiman notes, adding that they can spend hours just staring at the twinkling lights whilst sipping mulled wine. "Pisces and Cancer love to please, so each will try to fit around the other as much as possible," she adds.
The takeaway
It's worth noting that a person's sun sign is just a small piece of their astrological puzzle, so we're not guaranteeing you'll have a bad time traveling with an Aries, or that Leos and Scorpios will never have a good vacation.
But in terms of the energy we tend to expect from the signs, perhaps you have a few extra factors to consider before your next trip. Bon voyage!
