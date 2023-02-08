Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine

I developed insomnia back in my early 20s, right after I graduated from college, around the time when my dad was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Any time you are a caretaker, especially in an acute situation, your circadian rhythm and sleep patterns are thrown off. I also believe that my anxiety at the time strongly contributed to my insomnia.

Sleep continues to be a practice that I mindfully work on. I believe that it is, without question, one of the most restorative non-negotiables for a healthy life. Simply put, a good night’s sleep helps us function more optimally spiritually, cognitively, physiologically, and emotionally.

These days, I still don't sleep for as long as I'd like every night. I have long days and often don't get home until after dinner. I also sometimes lose track of time and find myself working, learning, or creating late into the night. But my sleep efficiency usually averages 94+%, and my combined REM and deep sleep percentages are at least 50-70% most nights.

I sleep best when I have time to do an extended wind-down ritual. It includes taking a warm bath or shower in the evening, meditating with my red light therapy while in my lymphatic drainage boots, and also relaxing on a crystal PEMF mat. (I really do like to stack my routine!) But with my travel schedule, it’s not often that I have the luxury of going through this process.

When I'm on the road, I try to have a cup of herbal tea or warm water with a little lemon, take my evening supplements, cleanse/shower, and do a light skincare prep. I also practice light breathwork and meditation and sleep with solfeggio frequencies (a type of sound healing) on.