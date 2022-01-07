3 Simple Habits That Combat The Nasty Impacts Of Sitting All Day

You've probably heard the saying "sitting is the new smoking," and while it may be true, it can also be pretty infuriating to hear. What if your job requires you to be seated, or you simply need a day to unwind on the couch? Trust us, we hear you!

But the thing is, the very vital job of the heart is to pump (aka circulate) blood and oxygen throughout the body. When you're sitting for prolonged periods of time, whole-body blood flow isn't optimal. Over time, this can impact cardiovascular health outcomes, but it doesn't mean you're doomed if you work a desk job.

Thankfully, there are plenty of easy-to-adopt habits to sprinkle in your day for better blood flow, like these three expert-backed recommendations: