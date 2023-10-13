The solar plexus chakra (AKA manipura) is the third chakra, located in the upper abdomen. It's related to themes like self-worth, self-confidence, and self-esteem, and develops between the ages of 15 and 21.

When this chakra is balanced and flowing, you feel confident, empowered, and a general sense of freedom. When it's blocked, you may feel shame, self-doubt, or hopelessness. Or, as world-renowned integrative medicine and spirituality expert, Deepak Chopra, puts it, "When this center is open and flowing, you are capable of translating your intentions and desires into manifestation. When it is blocked, you feel frustrated and ineffectual."

According to naturopathic doctor and nurse practitioner Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P., we often run into problems with our solar plexus when we're carrying a wound of shame, so "we must move from judgment to worthiness." Self-acceptance is about "identifying all the things we judge ourselves harshly for and welcoming them back in," she says, adding that all the things we judge others for are reflections of the parts of ourselves in hiding, as well.

"When the solar plexus chakra is balanced, digestion runs smoothly and our thoughts do not limit our potential. We can trust and act on our gut instinct and rarely leave an emotionally charged conversation feeling sick to our stomachs," Matluck adds.