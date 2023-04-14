Prone To Oily Roots? This Step Could Be A Game Changer

So who should be double cleansing their hair? Well, it all comes down to how much buildup you have on the scalp, your personal wash schedule, and your hair type.

We should note: You may accrue buildup without even knowing it, especially if you frequently use products like gel and dry shampoo. But buildup aside, there are generally two types of people who are best fit for double-cleansing: Those with straighter hair and those who wash occasionally.

“Straight hair often gets oily more quickly, so double-cleansing might be more beneficial in maintaining a clean and healthy scalp,” Misseri says. What’s more, lifting all of the dirt and oil off the scalp will help those with straight strands achieve more volume at the root (a win-win).

For those who wash their hair once or twice a week, double-cleansing may also be a good fit, because the longer you go without a cleanse, the more buildup you’ll likely have.

On the flip-side, “For those who wash their hair every other day, I would recommend sticking to a single wash most of the time,” Misseri explains. The same rules apply for anyone cleansing daily.

Those with curly or textured hair should also take caution: “Curly, wavy, and coily hair types tend to be drier, so it's essential to avoid overwashing and stripping the hair of its natural oils,” Misseri says. “Double-cleansing might not be necessary for these hair types, except when dealing with significant buildup.”

If you’re washing your hair daily and still seeing oily roots, you may consider switching your shampoo before opting for a double cleanse. “A great shampoo is going to do a lot of the work for you—it's less about the manual cleanse and more about the product you're using to cleanse your hair and scalp with,” Hans explains.

Still, any hair type can benefit from an occasional double-cleanse when it comes to loads of buildup. Or, you can always snag a clarifying shampoo or scalp scrub to achieve a deeper cleanse every few weeks or so.