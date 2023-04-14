Prone To Oily Roots? This Step Could Be A Game Changer
Have you ever washed your hair just for it to feel greasy the very next day? If this sounds familiar, you’re not the only one. Now, there are plenty of reasons this can happen, from excess product buildup to heightened oil production to shampoos that don't match your hair type. No matter the specific cause, you’re probably wondering how to remedy the situation.
One possible solution: double-cleansing your hair. While it's not right for certain scalps, it can be an absolute game changer for some. Ahead, experts explain how to know if you should adopt this strategy.
What are the benefits of double-cleansing your hair?
“A benefit of double-cleansing would be extra help in removing buildup from products generally used near the scalp,” says stylist Andrea Hans, owner of Broome Street Society salon in New York City. Once the buildup clears, your shampoo can actually get to work cleaning your scalp.
“This can lead to improved hair health, manageability, and overall appearance,” adds stylist and owner of Reverie Salon in Chicago Sal Misseri. Not to mention, a clean scalp is essential for speedy hair growth.
Should you double-cleanse your hair?
So who should be double cleansing their hair? Well, it all comes down to how much buildup you have on the scalp, your personal wash schedule, and your hair type.
We should note: You may accrue buildup without even knowing it, especially if you frequently use products like gel and dry shampoo. But buildup aside, there are generally two types of people who are best fit for double-cleansing: Those with straighter hair and those who wash occasionally.
“Straight hair often gets oily more quickly, so double-cleansing might be more beneficial in maintaining a clean and healthy scalp,” Misseri says. What’s more, lifting all of the dirt and oil off the scalp will help those with straight strands achieve more volume at the root (a win-win).
For those who wash their hair once or twice a week, double-cleansing may also be a good fit, because the longer you go without a cleanse, the more buildup you’ll likely have.
On the flip-side, “For those who wash their hair every other day, I would recommend sticking to a single wash most of the time,” Misseri explains. The same rules apply for anyone cleansing daily.
Those with curly or textured hair should also take caution: “Curly, wavy, and coily hair types tend to be drier, so it's essential to avoid overwashing and stripping the hair of its natural oils,” Misseri says. “Double-cleansing might not be necessary for these hair types, except when dealing with significant buildup.”
If you’re washing your hair daily and still seeing oily roots, you may consider switching your shampoo before opting for a double cleanse. “A great shampoo is going to do a lot of the work for you—it's less about the manual cleanse and more about the product you're using to cleanse your hair and scalp with,” Hans explains.
Still, any hair type can benefit from an occasional double-cleanse when it comes to loads of buildup. Or, you can always snag a clarifying shampoo or scalp scrub to achieve a deeper cleanse every few weeks or so.
How to double-cleanse your hair
Double-cleansing your face typically entails an oil-based cleanse followed by a water-based cleanser—but these rules aren’t applicable for the hair. Instead, go in with a gentle shampoo and wash the hair, rinse it out, and wash again.
Be sure to work the shampoo into your hair and make sure your roots are damp enough to get a rich lather. As always, follow up with a hydrating conditioner or a hair mask to replenish moisture to your strands.
If you want to go above and beyond, you may even apply a hydrating scalp serum with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides afterward.
The takeaway
A double-cleanse for the scalp is great for anyone prone to oily roots, straight hair, or infrequent washers. If your hair runs dry, you have textured strands, or you wash daily or every other day, add a double-cleanse on occasion only when your scalp craves it. Want to dive deeper into wash schedule logistics? This guide will answer all of your questions.
