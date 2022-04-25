Support Your Genes & Protect Your DNA With These Science-Backed Supplements*
In case you weren’t aware, today is National DNA Day! On April 25, 1953, DNA’s double helix structure was discovered by brilliant scientists James D. Watson, Francis H.C. Crick, Maurice H. F. Wilkins, Rosalind D. Franklin, and colleagues. How do we plan on celebrating at mindbodygreen? By supporting the health of our DNA (what makes us unique!) and longevity, of course!
When we think about DNA, we often think of reproduction and the features we inherit from our parents—such as hair color, skin tone, and face shape—and how susceptible we are to certain health concerns. But the truth is, the health and integrity of our DNA impacts far more than just health proclivities or whether a baby looks more like one side of the family.
DNA contains the complex set of instructions that tell genes to make proteins that keep each intricate physiological system running as it should. It’s crucial for your DNA to remain healthy and robust not just for reproductive purposes, but also for accurate biological instructions, healthy gene function, and much more.
Many of the stressors (e.g., free radicals, environmental toxins and pollutants, heavy metals, and chemicals like BPA) that we encounter every day threaten the integrity of our DNA. Luckily, there are a number of actions you can take on a daily basis to protect and support your DNA—such as taking high-quality supplements that bolster the health of your genes.*
Here are a few of mbg’s science-backed supplements that help promote DNA integrity and gene function.*
methylation support+
Methylation is a biochemical process in the body that affects pretty much every physiological system in the body—including genetics. DNA methylation is responsible for gene expression and repression (i.e., turning certain genes “on” or “off” to affect the proteins they create). The fancy term is "epigenetics."
mbg’s methylation support+ supplement was created for individuals who are more prone to suboptimal methylation, thanks to their less-than-efficient MTHFR genes. Our formula includes potent methyl donors, including bioactive B vitamins (e.g., methylated folate, or 5-MTHF, which those with MTHFR gene variants have a more challenging time converting endogenously) and betaine, to promote healthy methylation, including DNA methylation.*
As Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs puts it: "This gene-focused precision nutrition solution is at the cutting edge of DNA-minded supplementation. Helping folks support their full genetic potential with targeted nutrition innovations is beyond exciting. This is nutrigenomics problem solving in a bottle."*
vitamin D3 potency+
Almost all cells in the human body contain vitamin D receptors (VDR), which means that pretty much all cells, tissues, and organs are impacted by this essential fat-soluble micronutrient and the body’s vitamin D status.
As it turns out, there are a number of unique genetic polymorphisms (i.e., variations within a gene) that affect our body’s ability to transport, metabolize, convert, and use vitamin D.
Vitamin D insufficiency and deficiency affect 41% and 29% of the U.S. adult population, respectively, but research on how genetic makeup impacts that statistic is ongoing. Whether genetic polymorphisms are at play in an individual or not, supplementation is absolutely essential to achieve sufficient vitamin D levels, considering food and sunshine don’t provide adequate vitamin D on their own.*
As Ferira explains, "This DNA variability sprinkles individual differences into our response to vitamin D supplementation." In order to help overcome these individual differences or inefficiencies, mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ delivers a efficacious dose (5,000 IU) of organic, algal-derived vitamin D3 plus a built-in organic trio of avocado, flax, and olive oils to optimize absorption and bioavailability.*
ultimate multivitamin+
"As the name of the nutritional product clearly states, this is not your typical multi," Ferira explains. Wow, does this next supplement do a lot to support and protect our DNA: Beyond a full array of bioactive Bs and 2,000 IU of organic vitamin D3 (which we’ve gone over with methylation support+ and vitamin D3 potency+ already), mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ delivers quite a few additional DNA-nurturing ingredients:*
- Vitamin C aids in the regulation of gene expression and helps maintain genome integrity.*
- Iron is an indispensable cofactor for crucial enzymes in DNA metabolism and plays a vital role in DNA replication and restoration.*
- Magnesium helps promote genomic stability and DNA processing.*
- Selenium not only protects DNA from free radicals (thanks to its antioxidant properties), but also helps enhance DNA restoration.*
- Longevity botanical bioactives like glutathione and resveratrol help not only combat oxidative stress before it can affect DNA, but also assist in restoring DNA that has already been burdened by free radicals.*
The bottom line.
We’re all about health span and longevity here at mbg, and DNA integrity is a big part of that equation. After all, feeling your best requires taking care of yourself—down deep to the cellular level.
This National DNA Day, consider adding some gene-supporting supplements to your repertoire to promote your whole-body health and well-being—now and down the road!*