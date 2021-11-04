What Each Sign Should Know For The New Moon (& Who It Affects Most)
While every new moon is a chance for a fresh start, this Thursday's new moon in Scorpio is especially potent. It opposes Uranus in Taurus, and it asks us to dive deep into the roots of our problems, break out of old patterns and habits, and transform. Here's what each sign needs to know to harness this energy, according to the AstroTwins.
Aries
Feeling seductive, Aries? The year's only new moon in Scorpio lands in your erotic eighth house, turning up the heat in the romance department. And according to the twins, even if you're single now, you could meet a worthy match (or, connect with a partner in the business world) if you put in just a little more effort. If you're coupled up, they add, you can deepen that bond by prioritizing intimacy.
Taurus
Keep your sights set on your relationships, Taurus, as this Scorpio new moon fires up your seventh house of partnerships. The next six months could bring some serious developments, the twins note, adding, "Because new moons bring fresh starts, this is a premium opportunity to begin something new or to steer your present union into deeper terrain."
Gemini
This new moon offers the perfect opportunity to revamp your wellness routine, Gemini. It falls in none other than your sixth house of health, so the twins recommend seizing that motivation and hitting the gym (or the trails, or your favorite yoga class—you get the gist). They add you can also look at things like your diet and other habits, taking stock in what's working and what needs to change.
Cancer
Passion is in the air today—at least for you, Cancer. This year's only new moon in Scorpio lights up your fifth house of expression and creativity, according to the twins, which kicks off an exciting six-month chapter for you. Maybe you take those dating apps more seriously, the twins suggest. Or, if you're in need of a relationship reboot, they recommend trying something new to keep things interesting.
Leo
Issues on the home front might be coming to the forefront for you, Leo, as the new moon in Scorpio gets settled in your domestic fourth house. According to the twins, that means it's time to address any issues that have been brewing—whether you want to move or get along better with a relative. "Over the next six months, this lunar lift can help you manifest exactly that," they add.
Virgo
Ready to shake things up in the neighborhood, Virgo? This new moon in Scorpio lands in your third house of communication and hometown happenings, and as the twins note, the next six months could bring you plenty of creativity and community engagement right where you are. "If you've been looking for a worthwhile organization to get involved with, start talking to local business owners and get an insider's take," they add.
Libra
Good news, Libra: If you've been in need of some economic relief, this new moon in Scorpio could bring you just that. It falls in your second house of finances, and according to the twins, it's setting up the next six months to be prosperous for you. Just remember, you'll need to come up with a realistic plan to earn it, the twins add, whether that's a new budget, or a new job altogether.
Scorpio
This new moon falls in your sign, Scorpio, so don't be surprised if you feel its energy strongly. According to the twins, this is like New Year's for you, making it a prime time for planting new seeds for the next six months (when the Scorpio full moon lands). "Create a fund for self-development. The best investment you'll ever make is in your own personal growth," the twins note.
Sagittarius
Need to step away from the action for a bit, Sag? Given this new moon in Scorpio falls in your twelfth house of rest, healing, and closure, that would make sense. But don't let it get you down! According to the twins, it's better to lay low and pour your energy into one of your personal passions or engage with a like-minded friend right now anyway. They add that it's also a good time to let go of things (or people) you need to let go of.
Capricorn
Your inner circle may just get bigger over the next sixth months, Capricorn. According to the twins, the new moon in Scorpio falling in your eleventh house of group activity could bring plenty of potential collaborators or new friends your way. "The eleventh house also rules technology, so you could discover your tribe online," they note, adding it's also not a bad time to get serious about that digital business or looking into developing an app or invention.
Aquarius
Your professional life is in the spotlight right now, Aquarius, as the new moon in Scorpio lands in your 10th house of legacy and career. As the twins explain, the next six months offer you a fresh chapter in your career, making it a good time to get clear on your goals and desires. "Whatever the dream, bring it into clearer focus," they say, adding that you'll be in prime manifesting mode until the Scorpio full moon six months from now.
Pisces
Feeling expansive, Pisces? This new moon in Scorpio powers up your jet-setting and growth-oriented ninth house, according to the twins, who suggest taking time to visualize the growth you’d like to experience over the coming six months. "Whether you travel in search of your bliss, start a business, sell your art, or write a screenplay," they add, "don’t even let the sky set a limit for you today." So go ahead, dare to dream and take that risk!
