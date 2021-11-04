What Each Sign Should Know For The New Moon (& Who It Affects Most)

Need to step away from the action for a bit, Sag? Given this new moon in Scorpio falls in your twelfth house of rest, healing, and closure, that would make sense. But don't let it get you down! According to the twins, it's better to lay low and pour your energy into one of your personal passions or engage with a like-minded friend right now anyway. They add that it's also a good time to let go of things (or people) you need to let go of.