K-Beauty Trends: Glass Skin, Honey Skin & Dewy Dumpling Skin Explained

A three-dimensional look created with a foundation of plump, hydrated skin (notice a theme?) and precise highlighter application has been called "dewy dumping" skin. Nam Vo, a makeup artist known to her 128,000 Instagram followers as the expert on dewy skin, is arguably the reason #dewydumpling skin became a trend at all. The women on her feed sporting the "dewy dumpling" look have smooth complexions, closed-lip smiles, and nary a wrinkle in sight, like this (which isn't necessarily a progressive approach to beauty). Vo told the Cut about the origins of the dewy dumpling look. "As far as how my look came to be called dewy dumpling, dumpling has always been my term of endearment, the same way people use sweetheart or cupcake," she said. "I call everyone that. It makes sense; a dumpling is moist and glowy."

Fortunately, the dewy dumpling look can be achieved regardless of age or wrinkle status, as long as your skin is well-hydrated. To create true dewy dumpling skin, it's all about the highlighter. Find makeup in tonal shades—similar to your skin tone—and leave the dramatic cat eyeliner, flushed cheeks, and bold lipstick for another time. This will spotlight the highlighter, giving it a perfect canvas on which to shine. Apply it to your cheeks in an upward swiping motion from the apple of your cheek to the outer corner of your eyebrow. This is the most important part. Then, use highlighter on your eyelids, the top and center of your forehead, and dust it gently along the jawline and bridge of the nose to finish.

It may seem like glass skin, dewy dumpling skin, and honey skin are similar—and they are, especially to someone who's new to K-beauty. While glass skin is all about the skin's lit-from-within luminous look, the key to honey skin is suppleness. "Dewy dumpling" skin is the one look that relies on makeup for a three-dimensional feel thanks to shine from strategically placed and generously applied highlighter.