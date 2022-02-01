You Should Make This A Nonnegotiable When Buying A Multivitamin — Here's Why

High potency is a nutrient content claim that was defined by the FDA in 1997. As mindbodygreen's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, shares, "While nutrient content claims existed prior to 1997, this final rule in the late '90s amended those regulations to provide additional nuance and oversight for this 'high potency' claim and other specific verbiage."

According to the FDA, "the term 'high potency' may be used in a claim on the label or in labeling to describe individual vitamins or minerals that are present at 100% or more of the reference daily intakes (RDI) per reference amount customarily consumed." In other words: the product label and related advertising have to meet specific criteria.

Specifically, each ingredient included must be present in the dietary supplement at 100% daily value (DV) or higher to be considered high potency. When it comes to multi-ingredient supplements, another rule: At least two-thirds of the ingredients need to contain 100% or more of the DV for the product to make a high-potency claim.