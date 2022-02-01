 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How To Tell If Your Multivitamin Is High Potency & Why It Matters
|
Expert Reviewed How To Tell If Your Multivitamin Is High Potency & Why It Matters

How To Tell If Your Multivitamin Is High Potency & Why It Matters

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
You Should Make This A Nonnegotiable When Buying A Multivitamin — Here's Why

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

February 1, 2022 — 22:07 PM

The marketing used for dietary supplements throws a lot of terms around that may or may not hold much meaning: pharmacist recommended, doctor-formulated, guaranteed quality, comprehensive, complete—the list goes on. However, certain terms—like high potency—are clearly defined and regulated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and hold a lot of meaning.

What does "high potency" mean?

High potency is a nutrient content claim that was defined by the FDA in 1997. As mindbodygreen's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, shares, "While nutrient content claims existed prior to 1997, this final rule in the late '90s amended those regulations to provide additional nuance and oversight for this 'high potency' claim and other specific verbiage."

According to the FDA, "the term 'high potency' may be used in a claim on the label or in labeling to describe individual vitamins or minerals that are present at 100% or more of the reference daily intakes (RDI) per reference amount customarily consumed." In other words: the product label and related advertising have to meet specific criteria.

Specifically, each ingredient included must be present in the dietary supplement at 100% daily value (DV) or higher to be considered high potency. When it comes to multi-ingredient supplements, another rule: At least two-thirds of the ingredients need to contain 100% or more of the DV for the product to make a high-potency claim. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Our high-potency multi formula.

Ferira points out that mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ is well above the two-thirds mark. "If you check out the product, turn it over—it becomes abundantly clear in the supplement facts panel," she remarks on the mindbodygreen podcast.

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(17)
ultimate multivitamin+

In fact, ultimate multivitamin+ can claim a whopping 83% of its vitamins and minerals with DVs as high potency (which is well above the 67% requirement). 

If you're currently holding a jar of the mbg multi in your hand, you may notice that a few ingredients—including the six longevity botanicals (resveratrol, piperine, glutathione, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene) and a handful of micronutrients (i.e., boron, silica, and vitamin K2)—do not have established daily values.* 

These ingredients are not included in the high-potency claim (or math) simply because they don't have official nutrient recommendations established by the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (and therefore can't be included in the high-potency equation). 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Why high-potency multis are a big deal.

When it comes to all micronutrient ingredients, the multivitamin/mineral supplement (aka multi) segment of the industry is notorious for excluding key nutrients altogether (hello, essential macrominerals) or "fairy dusting" or "sprinkling"—i.e., including nutritionally insignificant quantities of vitamins and minerals in a product in order to market it as having X number of ingredients (when it may as well not include the lower quantities of micronutrients or phytonutrients at all). 

For this reason, mindbodygreen's high-potency multi claim is rare—and admittedly, we're quite proud of our formula. "We don't sprinkle. Sprinkles are for cupcakes—not multivitamins," notes Ferira. 

Bestselling author and holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque finds the 33-ingredient formula impressive and next level. "It's hard to pick just one, but my favorite feature of this multi is the high-potency, built-in B complex," LeVeque confesses. 

What's so special about a high-potency B complex? Well, unlike most multis, ultimate multivitamin+ includes all eight B vitamins at two times the daily value (or higher) and considers their bioavailability and bioactivity in the body, as well.* Most people who take a B complex supplement have to do so in addition to their multi, but mindbodygreen combines these daily essentials to give individuals everything they need in one multivitamin. 

"This complete array of all eight B vitamins is cutting edge because the most bioactive forms are utilized, including methylation technology folate and B12. This directly supports personal differences in B vitamin metabolism and cellular energy for all,"* LeVeque explains.

The takeaway.

Considering taking a daily multivitamin? Be prepared to read a lot of nutrition labels and do a little bit of math as you're shopping for the multi that's right for you. If you're interested in a high-potency, robust-quality multi with a full array of essential vitamins, minerals, and bonus botanicals that support antioxidant activity, longevity, and whole-body health, then check out mbg's ultimate multivitamin+.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(17)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(17)
ultimate multivitamin+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

5 Myths We've Busted On Vitamin D (Even We Were Surprised!)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Myths We've Busted On Vitamin D (Even We Were Surprised!)
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe
The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Home

Upgrade Your Home Cooking With The 12 Best Knife Sets Of 2022

Heather Bien
Upgrade Your Home Cooking With The 12 Best Knife Sets Of 2022
Home

Don't Have A Built-In Fireplace? Add This To Your Home To Make It 10x Cozier

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates
Don't Have A Built-In Fireplace? Add This To Your Home To Make It 10x Cozier
Home

Fruit Flies Are A Pain: Get Rid Of Them For Good With These 6 DIY Traps

Emma Loewe
Fruit Flies Are A Pain: Get Rid Of Them For Good With These 6 DIY Traps
Spirituality

This Mystical Sign Is A Call To Tap Into Your Inner Divine Feminine

Sarah Regan
This Mystical Sign Is A Call To Tap Into Your Inner Divine Feminine
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

3 Acne Treatments To Skip & What To Try Instead, From A Holistic Esthetician

Alexandra Engler
3 Acne Treatments To Skip & What To Try Instead, From A Holistic Esthetician
Spirituality

6 Ways To Harness Tonight's Powerfully Zany Aquarius New Moon

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Harness Tonight's Powerfully Zany Aquarius New Moon
Home

3 Simple Ways To "Rewild" Your Home Garden To Support Biodiversity

Emily Murphy
3 Simple Ways To "Rewild" Your Home Garden To Support Biodiversity
Spirituality

I'm An Intuitive & This Week Is About To Bring Major Heart Activation

Natasha Levinger
I'm An Intuitive & This Week Is About To Bring Major Heart Activation
Beauty

Do *This* Before You Shower For Hydrated Skin, Says An Esthetician

Jamie Schneider
Do *This* Before You Shower For Hydrated Skin, Says An Esthetician
Spirituality

Tools To Help You Thrive This Year, Based On Your Chinese Zodiac Animal

Anjie Cho
Tools To Help You Thrive This Year, Based On Your Chinese Zodiac Animal
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/is-my-multivitamin-high-potency
ultimate multivitamin+

multi revolutionized: complete set of nutrients and bioactives with no corners cut

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!