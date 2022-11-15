It’s no secret that omega-3s support our heart health, brain function, and efforts to live a long, healthy life. For this reason, many Americans take a daily omega-3 supplement because they don’t get adequate omega-3s from their diet alone (i.e., from fatty fish, sea vegetables, and other omega-3-rich foods).

But what if I told you your age plays into the equation as well? Would you be certain you’re getting enough omega-3 fatty acids (and their benefits) from your current fish oil supplement?