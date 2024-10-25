This time of year is traditionally considered a time when ancestors visit their loved ones, and according to Bly, Capricorn, now is a great time for you to get in touch with them. Not only can you deepen your intuition, she says, but you can draw strength from your lineage and past. "This reflective practice aligns with your natural focus on hard work and long-term goals, helping you tap into ancestral wisdom to guide you path with both practicality and spiritual insight," Bly explains.