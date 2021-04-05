How To Get Rid Of Peeling Skin In 9 Foolproof Steps (Thank Us Later)

Full disclosure: There’s nothing you can do to “heal” or revive peeling skin. "Once the skin is burned, there is not much you can do to prevent it from peeling off; the cells are damaged, so it is safer for them to come off anyway," Morgan Rabach, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of LM Medical in NYC, told us about peeling sunburns.

That said, the best thing to do is wait for the skin to heal on its own. You can soothe the area with certain moisturizers to ward off inflammation and pain (which we explain further below), but in terms of getting rid of the flakes themselves—well, that just takes time.