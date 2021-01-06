We’ve all been there: You’ve gone overboard with a new, glistening scrub or promising tube of retinol, and your skin is quite literally rubbed raw—tight, sensitive, and peeling in scales. Over-exfoliation happens to the best of us, and everyone has a different limit—for some, it’s trying your hand at an at-home chemical peel; others may face a flare from leaving on a purifying mask mere minutes too long.

It’s not a pretty predicament to find yourself, no matter how you slice it. You're certainly not alone, so we probed experts on how to baby your skin back to it’s healthy, supple self.