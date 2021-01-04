There’s significant confusion surrounding exfoliation. Rightfully so, given how many variables there. Even if the premise is simple (removing excess dead skin cells from the stratum corneum, or outermost layer of the skin), in practice there’s quite a bit to it. To start, there’s the two types of exfoliation—physical and chemical—which differ in how they slough off those cells. Then you get into potency and strength, which is a sliding scale that runs the gambit. Of course, there’s questions of regularity, and how often exfoliation is appropriate. Finally, there's the skin itself: How easily irritated or tolerant is the skin type to begin with? These variants all amount to a very confusing skin care step.

That’s unfortunate because exfoliation is a practice you really shouldn’t get wrong: Doing it too much or too aggressively will wreak havoc on the skin. “Over exfoliation can strip the skin of its natural oils, which can lead to more breakouts,” says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D.. “Over exfoliating can also lead to irritation, redness and inflammation of the skin.”

It is with this that we regret to inform you that you may, in fact, already be doing just that—and the culprit comes from a very sneaky place.