According to Pangborn, the biggest mistake she sees people make as we transition to the cooler months is continuing to water plants as much as they do in the summer.

"Generally, indoor plants do not need as much water as most people think, particularly in the fall and winter months when the days get shorter and growth slows down," she tells mbg. And when you do overwater, you wind up with root rot, she notes, because the roots aren't able to get enough oxygen.

To figure out when your plants do actually need water, Pangborn recommends the touch test. Simply push your finger into the soil about one to three inches, she explains, and if you feel moisture, you don't need to water it. If it's dry, water until it flows freely from the drainage holes, making sure there isn't any excess standing water in the saucer.

Also, many indoor plants won't grow nearly as much in the winter, aka "dormancy season." As such, you don't need to give your plants fertilizer, Pangborn says, adding "It's important to give your plant a rest during the cooler winter months."