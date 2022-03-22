In the beginning, sex is amped up as you relish in the novelty. Over time, the excitement diffuses and mellows out as you settle into a routine. But there are actions you can do to reintroduce thrill back into the mix. It could look like letting them into your fantasies, bringing in sex toys, or having a quickie in the car because you can't wait to get home. It could also be as simple as surprising them with sex in the morning instead of your usual nightly romp for variety.