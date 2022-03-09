This Meditative Practice Might Be The Secret To More Orgasmic Sex

Orgasmic meditation, also known as OM, is a mindfulness and presence practice with an emphasis on pleasure. "OM traditionally focuses on rubbing the upper left quadrant of the clitoris for 15 minutes with a lubricated finger," Holly Richmond, Ph.D., somatic psychotherapist and author of Reclaiming Pleasure, tells mbg. Through this act, you're invited to listen to your body and give in to the extended feelings that arise during the genital stimulation–without the goal of climaxing.

The practice of orgasmic meditation can offer many potential benefits, but it also has a somewhat controversial history. Founded in 2004, OM was popularized by a company called OneTaste, which trademarked a sequenced clitoral stimulation procedure for their workshops. Around 2009, the company gained massive media attention and many followers—before an FBI investigation sent it crashing down. The defunct organization is now facing accusations of sex trafficking, labor law violations, and cult-like business operations. (Note: The experts interviewed for this story are not affiliated with OneTaste.)

All that said, the practice of OM can and should be divorced from the contentious company. As an independent practice, there are still many benefits one can gain from practicing OM in a safe, consensual space. Indeed, in a 2021 study, researchers found that OM induced intense emotions of positivity, heightened partner connection, and significant brain activity in areas linked to oneness, self-transcendence, surrender, and spirituality.