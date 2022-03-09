This Meditative Practice Might Be The Secret To More Orgasmic Sex

Porn and pop culture often describe sex as a series of frenetic, rushed steps designed to reach penetration. You could get in your head about doing things a certain way instead of surrendering to the experience itself. By learning how to be mindful of your body as you're being stimulated, you let go of that goal and deeply reconnect to the physical sensations of your body. "The health benefits of meditation5 are well researched, and with OM, it allows you to stay in the moment instead of living in the past or projecting into the future," Richmond says.