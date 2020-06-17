Most people tend to hold the breath, breathe very shallowly, and tighten up the body as they approach orgasm. All of these things curtail energy flow. Instead, imagine having sex that's like a yoga class: You breathe steadily throughout. When you get into a demanding position, instead of holding your breath, you learn to default to your breath. It carries you through to the other side. Afterward, you feel like you broke through some stuck part of yourself. You've grown.