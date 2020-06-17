An extended orgasm is an orgasm that doesn't take the form of a "peak" or "release" but instead is an expanding, long-lasting orgasmic feeling felt throughout the body that can last for hours or even days.

It's related to many spiritual sexual practices, including semen retention (wherein a penis owner learns to orgasm without ejaculating, thus allowing for multiple orgasms for men), sexual transmutation (wherein you transmute sexual energy into creative energy to fuel other areas of your life), and the energy orgasm.

The main idea: Sex is a major energy source. Every time you have sex, you have the power to create new life. What if you can take that power and channel it into your day-to-day existence?

You can. But most people, even if they are sexually active, don't harness and utilize the power of their sexual energy. Instead, they leak it unconsciously. The life force energy that is the essence of our sexual connection builds and peaks at orgasm, but then we often release that energy out of our bodies instead of retaining it.

Men are especially vulnerable to this energy loss. Consider the cliché of the man who has sex and rolls over and goes to sleep immediately. One of the major reasons I took up tantra and Taoist sexual energy practices (beyond the spiritual dimension they add to sex) was so I could help my lovers to last much longer.

There doesn't have to be an energetic decline after orgasm. You can tap into that cycle and draw that energy back in for yourself. After sex, you ought to feel vibrant, witty, calm, heart-centered, tingly all over, and happy to be alive. The extended orgasm is one way to extend and expand your orgasmic energy to sustain that heightened experience of pleasure and euphoria.