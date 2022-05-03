PSA: Your Multi Can Support Hair Growth (But Only If It Has These Nutrients)

We know there are hair supplements out there with ingredients that boast incredible hair growth benefits (we see you, collagen), but what if your multi could not only address nutrient gaps but also promote long, luscious locks?*

No, we won’t pinch you, and you aren’t dreaming, either—it turns out a high-quality, comprehensive multivitamin can truly cover all the bases for supporting whole-body health (including healthy hair).*

The thing is, no one seems to be talking about all the incredible ways a multi can promote hair growth.* Let’s change that.