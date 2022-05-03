 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
How A Quality Multivitamin Can Promote Long, Luscious Locks*
|
Expert Reviewed How A Quality Multivitamin Can Promote Long, Luscious Locks*

How A Quality Multivitamin Can Promote Long, Luscious Locks*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
PSA: Your Multi Can Support Hair Growth (But Only If It Has These Nutrients)

Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 3, 2022 — 18:46 PM

We know there are hair supplements out there with ingredients that boast incredible hair growth benefits (we see you, collagen), but what if your multi could not only address nutrient gaps but also promote long, luscious locks?* 

No, we won’t pinch you, and you aren’t dreaming, either—it turns out a high-quality, comprehensive multivitamin can truly cover all the bases for supporting whole-body health (including healthy hair).*

The thing is, no one seems to be talking about all the incredible ways a multi can promote hair growth.* Let’s change that.

Key multi ingredients that promote hair growth.

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
ultimate multivitamin+

It turns out there are quite a few mane-boosting vitamins and minerals that are commonly included in good multivitamin formulas (and a few that aren’t as common, like botanical bioactives, but made it into mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+). 

So, without further ado, here are the top multi ingredients that support hair growth.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

B vitamins

Biotin may be the other darling of hair supplement formulas alongside collagen, but B7 isn’t the only B vitamin that boosts hair growth.*

Folic acid (aka folate or vitamin B9) is heavily involved with new cell synthesis, which can support the hair growth phase by promoting keratinization.* Meanwhile, niacin (aka B3) does its part by promoting blood flow to the scalp, which helps bolster overall hair health.* 

Vitamin C

This essential vitamin promotes hair growth on two fronts. First, it increases the absorption of critical hair-boosting mineral iron (more on iron’s hair benefits in a moment).* Second, it works as a potent antioxidant to help maintain oxidative balance on the scalp.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Vitamin D

This vital nutrient truly does it all—including being critical for hair growth and promoting overall hair health, it turns out!* Vitamin D3 (the superior form of D) interacts with hair follicles and has a direct impact on the hair growth phase.*

Insufficient levels of vitamin D (which includes 41% of U.S. adults, for the record) can decrease hair volume on the scalp and the rest of the body, William Gaunitz, FWTS certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, previously told mbg.* If you’re hoping to bolster hair growth (and overall health), checking your vitamin D levels (i.e., your D status) is always a good place to start.*

Vitamin E

This fat-soluble antioxidant vitamin is often touted for its skin benefits, but it happens to be a well-rounded beauty supplement ingredient that supports more than just skin health.* With free-radical-quenching and collagen-promoting properties, vitamin E is a valuable ingredient for helping your hair grow and grow.* 

ultimate multivitamin+

I can feel confident that I’m getting what I need by taking this daily*

Cece, verified buyer of ultimate multivitamin+

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)

Iron

According to Gaunitz, iron is the single most important micronutrient when it comes to hair growth.* Without enough iron from diet and supplementation, hair volume will decline to compensate for your body’s overall iron needs, so ensuring you’re getting enough of this essential mineral (and actually absorbing it) is critical.* 

Silica

This mineral may be missing in most multivitamin formulas, but you better believe we included it in our truly comprehensive multi for its hair- and skin-health promoting properties.* While its exact hair health mechanisms are somewhat unknown, evidence suggests that silica supports hair thickness and strength while reducing breakage.* Long, beautiful hair—here we come!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Antioxidants

Globally important for whole-body well-being and downright vital to skin and hair health, we had to include antioxidants as its own category in this list of mane management multi ingredients.* Thanks to their role in combating oxidative stress by fighting free radicals, antioxidants are able to help buffer against hair shedding, dullness, graying, and other hair concerns.*

In addition to the antioxidants already mentioned (i.e., vitamins C, E, and even D), mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ also includes carotenoids vitamin A (aka beta-carotene), lutein, lycopene, and zeaxanthin, along with master antioxidant glutathione, piperine, and resveratrol to really round out hair growth support and whole-body health benefits.* 

How to choose a mane-boosting multivitamin.

So, there you have it. Making sure your multi includes ingredients from this list of mane-boosting vitamins, minerals, and botanicals is a surefire way to promote hair growth and health.*

That said, you should make sure that the multivitamin you ultimately choose includes efficacious doses (i.e., the formula doesn’t “fairy dust” any vital vitamins or minerals) and that the most bioavailable form of each ingredient is included.* Many multivitamins miss out on crucial micronutrients like B vitamins and iron, as well as phytonutrients (lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, resveratrol, etc.), so reading the label and doing your research is key! 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

If you’re looking for a clean, vegan, high-potency multivitamin that's next level for women and men that includes all of the nutrients above to help support hair growth and bolster your overall hair health, consider mbg’s comprehensive multivitamin—your whole body (and hair!) will thank you.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
ultimate multivitamin+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Home

A Peloton Instructor's No. 1 Hack For Cleaning Sweaty Workout Clothes

Emma Loewe
A Peloton Instructor's No. 1 Hack For Cleaning Sweaty Workout Clothes
Beauty

Is This Underrated Botanical The Secret To Calm, Supple Skin?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Underrated Botanical The Secret To Calm, Supple Skin?
Motivation

How This Cyclist Is Working To Make The Outdoors More Welcoming To All

Kristine Thomason
How This Cyclist Is Working To Make The Outdoors More Welcoming To All
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Chaotic) Energy Of May 2022

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Chaotic) Energy Of May 2022
Home

If You Buy Sparkling Water All The Time, You Need To Read This

Braelyn Wood
If You Buy Sparkling Water All The Time, You Need To Read This
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Nears: Here's How To Navigate Its Tricky "Shadow Period"

Natasha Levinger
Mercury Retrograde Nears: Here's How To Navigate Its Tricky "Shadow Period"
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

5 Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes That Won’t Cause A Blood Sugar Crash

Merrell Readman
5 Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes That Won’t Cause A Blood Sugar Crash
Mental Health

You Probably Do This Every Day & Research Says It's Making You Unhappy

Matt Richtel
You Probably Do This Every Day & Research Says It's Making You Unhappy
Integrative Health

Are Your Vitamin C Levels Where You Need Them To Be? Here's How To Check

Korin Miller
Are Your Vitamin C Levels Where You Need Them To Be? Here's How To Check
Love

Most Couples Break Up Over This — But They Shouldn't, According To A Therapist

Deborah J. Fox, MSW
Most Couples Break Up Over This — But They Shouldn't, According To A Therapist
Integrative Health

Avoid These 6 Foods If You Want To Sleep Through The Entire Night

Sarah Regan
Avoid These 6 Foods If You Want To Sleep Through The Entire Night
Functional Food

6 Simple Tips For Spring Cleaning Your Nutrition Habits, From A Dietitian

Merrell Readman
6 Simple Tips For Spring Cleaning Your Nutrition Habits, From A Dietitian
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-quality-multivitamins-can-promote-hair-growth
ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!