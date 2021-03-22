Shopping for and prepping a week’s worth of meals in one day feels wholly gratifying. Well, until mid-week rolls around, that is. By day four, those leftover veggies start to become soggy and downright boring to eat, and the fresh produce you haven't used yet is staring to wilt.

When you’re tempted to toss the remains, chef and certified holistic nutritionist Serena Poon, C.N., recommends these five tips for revamping both raw and cooked vegetables.