How A Holistic Nutritionist Revamps Leftover Or Wilting Veggies

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
THIS Is The Order You Should Eat The Produce From Your Fridge

Image by Morsa Images / iStock

March 22, 2021 — 21:38 PM

Shopping for and prepping a week’s worth of meals in one day feels wholly gratifying. Well, until mid-week rolls around, that is. By day four, those leftover veggies start to become soggy and downright boring to eat, and the fresh produce you haven't used yet is staring to wilt.

When you’re tempted to toss the remains, chef and certified holistic nutritionist Serena Poon, C.N., recommends these five tips for revamping both raw and cooked vegetables.

1. Pickle them. 

For raw veggies.

If you have fresh veggies sitting in your produce drawer on the brink of extinction, Poon recommends pickling them. Pretty much any veggie can be given a new (and more gut-friendly) life when preserved with pickling brine. Here: a dilly green bean recipe and tips for pickling at home.

2.  Sauté your greens. 

For raw veggies.

Certain leafy greens tend to wilt quickly due to their high moisture content. While storing them properly can extend their shelf-life, you should still use those fresh greens within a week of buying. If you’re nearing that deadline, Poon suggests sautéing your greens to serve as a simple side dish. All it takes is a healthy cooking fat, salt, pepper, and squeeze of lemon.

3. Roast root veggies. 

For raw veggies.

Root vegetables, like parsnips, rutabagas, beets, and Jerusalem artichokes contain an array of health benefits. The simplest (and tastiest) way to utilize root veggies before they go bad is to roast them, Poon says.

4. Blend veggies into a soup or stew.

For raw or cooked veggies.

Soup is the answer to just about everything: a cold day, a nauseous stomach, and leftover or wilting veggies.

If you have carrots, celery, or onion that need to be used, add them to a chicken soup. If you have roasted sweet potato, pumpkin, or butternut squash that you're sick of reheating, blend it into a creamy soup. Pretty much any other veggies, cooked or raw, can be tossed into a pot to make a nutrient-dense vegetable stew.

5. Add leftover veggies to your breakfast. 

For cooked veggies.

Instead of repeating the same dinner night after night, Poon suggests using your leftover veggies for breakfast. “You can simply fold them into a delicious breakfast scramble, quiche, breakfast burrito with avocado, or a savory pancake,” she says. 

Bottom Line

If there’s a rancid smell or visible mold on your veggies, it’s best to compost them, but modest signs of wilting and bruising are usually OK. So, instead of tossing totally edible veggies into the bin, give them a new life with one of the five options above.

