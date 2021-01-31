Break Out The Dutch Oven For This Hearty One-Pot Vegetarian Stew
Holistic Nutritionist By Lee Capatina
Holistic Nutritionist
Lee Capatina is a registered holistic nutritionist, founder of Lee's Provisions, and author of Eat Good Fat.
January 31, 2021 — 16:35 PM
This is a tasty vegetarian meal you can have on Meatless Mondays or whenever you find yourself craving a simple, nutritious dinner. Initially, I made it as a filling for another recipe, but I couldn't resist eating it all on its own! This stew is buttery and vibrant, and the garnishes of yogurt and lime wedges add a touch of acidity and tanginess to balance the flavors.
One-Pot Sweet Potato, Spinach, And Chickpea Stew
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
- ¼ cup ghee or virgin coconut oil, divided
- 1 small yellow onion diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1-½ inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and minced
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- Pinch of chili powder
- 1- 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced into ½-inch cubes
- 2 cups canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ¾ cup water
- 4 cups packed baby spinach
- Plain full-fat yogurt or plain coconut yogurt, to serve
- Lime wedges, to serve
Method
- In a large Dutch oven or a heavy-bottomed pan with a tight-fitting lid over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the ghee or coconut oil. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 7 to 8 minutes.
- Add the coriander, cumin, garam masala, salt, and chili powder. Stir to combine. Cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
- Add the tomatoes, sweet potato, chickpeas, and water. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium. Cover and cook until the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, 30 to 35 minutes.
- Remove the lid and add the spinach. Cook for 5 more minutes, uncovered, until the filling thickens and the spinach wilts.
- Remove the heat. Gently stir in the remaining two tablespoons of ghee or coconut oil. Serve with yogurt and lime wedges.
