Break Out The Dutch Oven For This Hearty One-Pot Vegetarian Stew

Break Out The Dutch Oven For This Hearty One-Pot Vegetarian Stew

Lee Capatina
Holistic Nutritionist By Lee Capatina
Holistic Nutritionist
Lee Capatina is a registered holistic nutritionist, founder of Lee's Provisions, and author of Eat Good Fat.
Break Out The Dutch Oven For This Heaty One-Pot Vegan/Vegetarian Stew

Image by Lauren Miller / Contributor

January 31, 2021 — 16:35 PM

This is a tasty vegetarian meal you can have on Meatless Mondays or whenever you find yourself craving a simple, nutritious dinner. Initially, I made it as a filling for another recipe, but I couldn't resist eating it all on its own! This stew is buttery and vibrant, and the garnishes of yogurt and lime wedges add a touch of acidity and tanginess to balance the flavors.

One-Pot Sweet Potato, Spinach, And Chickpea Stew

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup ghee or virgin coconut oil, divided
  • 1 small yellow onion diced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1-½ inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • Pinch of chili powder
  • 1- 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced into ½-inch cubes
  • 2 cups canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • ¾ cup water
  • 4 cups packed baby spinach
  • Plain full-fat yogurt or plain coconut yogurt, to serve
  • Lime wedges, to serve

Method

  1. In a large Dutch oven or a heavy-bottomed pan with a tight-fitting lid over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the ghee or coconut oil. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 7 to 8 minutes.
  2. Add the coriander, cumin, garam masala, salt, and chili powder. Stir to combine. Cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
  3. Add the tomatoes, sweet potato, chickpeas, and water. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium. Cover and cook until the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, 30 to 35 minutes.
  4. Remove the lid and add the spinach. Cook for 5 more minutes, uncovered, until the filling thickens and the spinach wilts.
  5. Remove the heat. Gently stir in the remaining two tablespoons of ghee or coconut oil. Serve with yogurt and lime wedges.

 

Excerpted with permission from Eat Good Fat by Lee Capatina; Penguin Canada; December 29, 2020

Lee Capatina
Lee Capatina Holistic Nutritionist
Lee Capatina is a registered holistic nutritionist and founder of Lee's Provisions, a premium organic ghee and wellness tea company, as well as the author of Eat Good Fat: Nourish Your...

