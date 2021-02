Holistic Nutritionist

Lee Capatina is a registered holistic nutritionist and founder of Lee's Provisions, a premium organic ghee and wellness tea company, as well as the author of Eat Good Fat: Nourish Your Body with Over 100 Healthy, Fat-Fueled Recipes. Her goal is to inspire others to find their unique inner beauty and to feel radiant, healthy, alive, beautiful, and connected. She lives in Toronto, Canada.