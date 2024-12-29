Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

3 Collagen-Boosting Tips For Your 30s From A Beauty Editor (Who Does Them)

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
December 29, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Beautiful Hispanic Model Smiling
Image by Anna Tabakova
December 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If there's one thing you should care about in your 30s in regards to skin care, it's collagen. Collagen is the structural protein that keeps your skin firm and youthful. With its decline comes sagging, fine lines, and loss of suppleness.

That said, collagen decline is a natural part of life. It will happen to all of us, and there's no use in denying that fact. In fact, at some point in your late 20s, your collagen will start to decline at a rate of about 1% every year for every year thereafter1. This is why most folks start noticing signs of premature aging in their 30s—and why many people usually start focusing on preventive aging around this time.

There are many ways to support your collagen as you age. (Read: Don't panic when you hit a new decade.) Some paths are more effective than others, and you should utilize a full, holistic approach within your skin care in order to maximize your collagen production potential.

I believe that everything works in tandem and even the small, daily choices you make can have a big payoff down the line.

Want a place to start? Here are three things you can implement starting now that will help you for years to come.

Get regular facials if you can

Not everyone has access to facials, but if you can build it into your budget, professional intervention is one of the most effective ways to care for your skin and boost collagen. The pros have access to tools and treatments that you don't (no matter how many are marketed as "professional grade").

They also know how to use them effectively—so you're not damaging your skin by using an ingredient or modality that doesn't suit you.

Some of the best advice I got about this is from celebrity esthetician and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar on her episode of Clean Beauty School, who said: "[It's important to build] relationships with their 'skin people.' I think it's really important for people to find therapists who can take care of you as an individual."

A few of the best to look into for collagen production are LED facials, microcurrent facials, PRP facials, and chemical peels (notably those with glycolic acid). But these all come with stipulations and nuances on who they are best suited for, so consult with your skin care professional about what's your best bet. And "regular" is a loose term.

I personally do one a quarter, but I know people who are dedicated to once a month (once a week even!). And if all you can do is once or twice a year, then that's great too.   

Get smart about lifestyle choices

Yes, collagen-supporting facials are going to give you that extra boost you're looking for—but if you're not making smart decisions every day, then it's all for naught. Some of the major things that can deplete collagen (and rather aggressively) are lack of sleep, prolonged and chronic stress, and dietary choices.

On the sleep and stress part, both can trigger an influx of the stress hormone cortisol. Cortisol wreaks havoc on the body and directly damages collagen in the skin. So you need to prioritize getting enough hours of rest and finding stress management practices that work for you.

We know that's easier said than done, but if you're open to new techniques to try, here are our favorite habits for better sleep hygiene and reducing anxiety.

As for nutrition, be sure to eat a robust diet full of amino acids and antioxidants. (Read about our favorite collagen-supporting foods here.) And to expedite things, you may consider a collagen supplement, which can help your body create more collagen naturally.

Research shows that collagen supplements improve skin hydration and density and reduce fine lines2. Try to find a collagen powder that contains added ingredients (such as antioxidants, like vitamins C and E) for extra support. Check out our all-time favorite collagen supplements here.

Turn to topicals you can tolerate

Obviously topical skin care products play a huge role in collagen production and preservation. The most important thing you can do is wear sunscreen regularly to protect your collagen from UV damage. It's the leading cause of skin aging—accounting for some 80% of damage3.

From there, you'll want to use topical ingredients that are shown to promote collagen production, such as vitamin C, retinol, peptides, and AHAs. Vitamin C is vital for the collagen synthesis process—plus, as an antioxidant, it can protect your collagen layer from free radicals.

Retinol works with your skin's retinoid receptors to upregulate collagen production over time. And glycolic acid has been shown to spur collagen4 by engaging your skin's wound response. There's less research on peptides, but a growing body of evidence shows that some select options can encourage collagen production5 in the skin, too.

But here's the catch: Only use these if you can tolerate them. If you use them at concentrations that overwhelm your skin, they'll end up causing more damage to your collagen layer rather than helping.

Vitamin C, for example, is a sensitizing ingredient for many skin types—especially when using potent versions at potent doses: If you find that 20% vitamin C makes your skin flush or irritated, you're better off finding a lower percentage or a more mild version.

Retinol, too, is notoriously hard for folks to handle: Stick to encapsulated versions or only use it a few times a week, max.

The takeaway

Collagen decline happens. We can't avoid it, and we shouldn't be ashamed of it. But there are ways to help your skin as you age so your natural collagen levels remain supported. And for more healthy aging tips, check out our guide to skin longevity.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)
Home

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)

Sarah Regan

If You're Dealing With Crepey Skin, Stop Doing These 3 Things
Beauty

If You're Dealing With Crepey Skin, Stop Doing These 3 Things

Hannah Frye

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep
Beauty

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep

Hannah Frye

My Skin Has Never Looked Brighter & It's Not Because Of A Vitamin C Serum
Beauty

My Skin Has Never Looked Brighter & It's Not Because Of A Vitamin C Serum

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 40 Say This Overnight Treatment Is Like Hitting A Reset Button For Your Face
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Overnight Treatment Is Like Hitting A Reset Button For Your Face

Carleigh Ferrante

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception
Beauty

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception

Hannah Frye

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)
Home

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)

Sarah Regan

If You're Dealing With Crepey Skin, Stop Doing These 3 Things
Beauty

If You're Dealing With Crepey Skin, Stop Doing These 3 Things

Hannah Frye

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep
Beauty

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep

Hannah Frye

My Skin Has Never Looked Brighter & It's Not Because Of A Vitamin C Serum
Beauty

My Skin Has Never Looked Brighter & It's Not Because Of A Vitamin C Serum

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 40 Say This Overnight Treatment Is Like Hitting A Reset Button For Your Face
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Overnight Treatment Is Like Hitting A Reset Button For Your Face

Carleigh Ferrante

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception
Beauty

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception

Hannah Frye

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)
Home

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)

Sarah Regan

If You're Dealing With Crepey Skin, Stop Doing These 3 Things
Beauty

If You're Dealing With Crepey Skin, Stop Doing These 3 Things

Hannah Frye

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep
Beauty

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep

Hannah Frye

My Skin Has Never Looked Brighter & It's Not Because Of A Vitamin C Serum
Beauty

My Skin Has Never Looked Brighter & It's Not Because Of A Vitamin C Serum

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 40 Say This Overnight Treatment Is Like Hitting A Reset Button For Your Face
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Overnight Treatment Is Like Hitting A Reset Button For Your Face

Carleigh Ferrante

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception
Beauty

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception

Hannah Frye

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)
Home

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)

Sarah Regan

If You're Dealing With Crepey Skin, Stop Doing These 3 Things
Beauty

If You're Dealing With Crepey Skin, Stop Doing These 3 Things

Hannah Frye

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep
Beauty

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep

Hannah Frye

My Skin Has Never Looked Brighter & It's Not Because Of A Vitamin C Serum
Beauty

My Skin Has Never Looked Brighter & It's Not Because Of A Vitamin C Serum

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 40 Say This Overnight Treatment Is Like Hitting A Reset Button For Your Face
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Overnight Treatment Is Like Hitting A Reset Button For Your Face

Carleigh Ferrante

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception
Beauty

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.