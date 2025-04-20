3 Collagen-Boosting Tips For Your 30s From A Beauty Editor (Who Does Them)

That said, collagen decline is a natural part of life. It will happen to all of us, and there's no use in denying that fact. In fact, at some point in your late 20s, your collagen will start to decline at a rate of about 1% every year for every year thereafter1 . This is why most folks start noticing signs of premature aging in their 30s—and why many people usually start focusing on preventive aging around this time.