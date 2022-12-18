3 Collagen-Boosting Tips For Your 30s From A Beauty Editor (Who Does Them)

Not everyone has access to facials, but if you can build it into your budget, professional intervention is one of the most effective ways to care for your skin and boost collagen. The pros have access to tools and treatments that you don't (no matter how many are marketed as "professional grade"). They also know how to use them effectively—so you're not damaging your skin by using an ingredient or modality that doesn't suit you.

Some of the best advice I got about this is from celebrity esthetician and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar on her episode of Clean Beauty School, who said: "[It's important to build] relationships with their 'skin people.' I think it's really important for people to find therapists who can take care of you as an individual."

A few of the best to look into for collagen production are LED facials, microcurrent facials, PRP facials, and chemical peels (notably those with glycolic acid). But these all come with stipulations and nuances on who they are best suited for, so consult with your skin care professional about what's your best bet. And "regular" is a loose term. I personally do one a quarter, but I know people who are dedicated to once a month (once a week even!). And if all you can do is once or twice a year, then that's great too.