Eye cream is quite the nuanced category. See, despite the tinier real estate, the fragile eye area can face a variety of different skin concerns and thus requires an equally varied range of ingredients. Read: A person dealing with under-eye shadows may want an entirely different formula than someone looking to dial down puffiness or someone hoping to temporarily plump fine lines.

For those yearning for the latter, might we suggest seeking algae in your eye cream? According to experts, it’s one of the best ingredients to soften eye wrinkles and crow’s feet.