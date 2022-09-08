 Skip to content

Fine Lines Around The Eyes? Look For This In Your Eye Cream

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
asian woman patting under eye area

Image by Emotion Matters / Stocksy

September 8, 2022

Eye cream is quite the nuanced category. See, despite the tinier real estate, the fragile eye area can face a variety of different skin concerns and thus requires an equally varied range of ingredients. Read: A person dealing with under-eye shadows may want an entirely different formula than someone looking to dial down puffiness or someone hoping to temporarily plump fine lines. 

For those yearning for the latter, might we suggest seeking algae in your eye cream? According to experts, it’s one of the best ingredients to soften eye wrinkles and crow’s feet

How algae can help with fine lines. 

Before getting into the specifics, we should note that there are more than 800,000 species of algae, and not all species carry the same benefits; so simply saying that “algae softens wrinkles” is a bit of a generalization. However, many species of algae (especially those formulated into moisturizers and eye creams) are extremely hydrating—in fact, when used topically, algae has been found to be a better humectant than buzzy hyaluronic acid

Not to mention, algae is rich in antioxidants, which can inhibit enzymes that break down collagen and help manage photoaging, so the delicate skin stays firm and taut. Specifically, when used in topical applications, astaxanthin (a potent carotenoid found in microalgae) was found to be 6,000 times stronger than vitamin C, 800 times stronger than CoQ10, and 550 times stronger than green tea catechins, which makes it an especially effective ingredient in firming eye creams. "This helps maintain suppleness and reduces the appearance of fine lines,” board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., says regarding the ingredient

You can find the free radical-fighting powerhouse in Biossance’s Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream (along with other hydrating players like glycerin, jojoba esters, and sugarcane-derived squalane), and Versed’s Zero-G Smoothing Eye Cream features algae extract (specifically nannochloropsis oculata extract) to visibly smooth away etchings. At clinically researched doses, astaxanthin exists in a few premium beauty supplements, too, thanks to its ability to improve skin hydration, increase elasticity, and improve skin texture from the inside out.* In fact, research shows that taking astaxanthin orally could reduce wrinkles in just six weeks.* 

The takeaway. 

Algae is a workhorse ingredient in skin care, and we’ve only scratched the surface in terms of its beauty-enhancing benefits. The under-eye area can be super difficult to address, but if you’re hoping to smooth fine lines, this is one fabulous ingredient to have in your formula.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
