We all go. It’s a fact of life. But did you know that your bowel movements can reveal a lot about the state of your gut?

The gut is home to over a trillion microbes including bacteria, yeast, and fungi. While its main job is breaking down and digesting food, a healthy gut also plays a role in your mental health and immune system. Simply put: gut health needs to be taken seriously. What you put into your body determines your gut health, and looking at what comes out of your body can tell you a lot about the state of this all-important system. If you feel bloated, gassy, or just plain uncomfortable, you could have a gut filled with bad bacteria.